Kuwaiti biker’s wipeout sparks heated rescue drama in Pattaya

A Kuwaiti biker’s motorbike crash turned into late-night chaos in Pattaya after a gang of overzealous friends swarmed an ambulance, sparking a heated rescue drama.

The crash happened just after midnight today, July 15, in Soi VC, South Pattaya. Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit were dispatched at 12.06am after reports of a single-vehicle accident.

On arrival, they found a black Honda PCX lying on its side, slightly damaged. Nearby, a young Middle Eastern man, believed to be a Kuwaiti tourist aged between 18 and 25, had suffered a minor leg injury. He was conscious and being treated at the scene when things took an unexpected turn.

A group of roughly ten of the man’s friends suddenly arrived, crowding around the injured rider and frantically trying to help. Witnesses said the group appeared “panicked and disorganised,” with some even trying to lift the man into the ambulance themselves.

“They wouldn’t let the medics do their job,” said one local bystander. “It was like something out of a football pitch.”

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

Rescue workers were forced to intervene, urging the group to calm down and follow instructions. After several tense minutes, the crowd eventually stepped aside and allowed the medical team to transport the man to Pattaya City Hospital.

Police later confirmed the crash was caused by the rider losing control of the motorbike. Locals said he was not wearing a helmet.

The incident comes amid rising tensions in Pattaya, where thousands of Kuwaiti students arrive each year during July and August. While many come for the beaches and nightlife, others have developed a reputation for reckless behaviour—particularly when it comes to motorbike racing.

In response to growing complaints, Pattaya police launched a late-night crackdown at 2.50am, just hours after the crash, Pattaya News reported.

Officers patrolled Soi Yensabai and surrounding streets, targeting modified exhausts, unlicensed riders and illegal bikes. Fourteen motorbikes were seized.

“The noise is constant,” said one sleep-deprived resident. “They rev all night, race up and down the street, it’s impossible to rest.”

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

Locals claim the group often uses lookouts to dodge police, hiding their bikes and fleeing on foot when checkpoints are set up, only to return once the coast is clear.

Pattaya police vowed tougher measures to restore order to the resort town.

