Italian man and Thai woman attacked by ‘security guards’ in Pattaya

A 32 year old Italian man and a 35 year old Thai female were allegedly attacked just after 2am yesterday morning along Soi LK Metro in Pattaya.

They told police they were sitting on their motorbikes in front of a closed bar (currently registered as a ‘restaurant’) when 5 security guards and other came and attacked them. One of the Italian men sustained injuries to his head and lip.

The Thai female, sitting on the back of her Italian friend’s motorbike, told police the security staff and bystanders “came out of nowhere” and was unaware what provoked their attack, or why they became involved. After the initial attack the couple jumped off their motorcycle and ran, dropping the bike where it was.

The explained that they had earlier been visiting a venue on Soi LK metro but said there were no issues or arguments at the time.

CCTV footage from the area was subsequently released by Pattaya Police showing a group of people standing around their motorbikes on LK Metro before the arguments started and the attack began. It was then that people dressed like security personnel joined in. Subsequently another group turned up and continued the fighting.

Speaking to The Pattaya News, one of the guards explained that the incident started when two groups of foreigners started arguing and fighting whilst standing around their motorcycles.

He claimed that the security guards were just trying to stop the fighting but foreign tourists started attacking the guards. He said the guards were only trying to defend themselves. It hasn’t been revealed which venue employed the men, or even if the venue had anything to do with the initial arguement.

Police say they have numerous accounts of the incident and have been unable to ascertain exactly who was responsible for the injuries to the Italian man and his Thai female friend.

