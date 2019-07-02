Hawksbill sea turtle killed by plastic waste in Gulf of Thailand | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Hawksbill sea turtle killed by plastic waste in Gulf of Thailand
by Pratch Rujivanarom
A hawksbill sea turtle which was found washed ashore Pattaya’s Na Jomtien Beach is just the latest victim of the Thailand severe marine debris problem .
The Royal Thai Navy’s Sea Turtle Conservation Centre found the rotting carcass on Chon Buri’s Na Jomtien Beach on Sunday. An autopsy reveals that the turtle’s stomach was full of plastic trash and bits of fishing net.
Kornkamol Kitimala, a veterinarian at the conservation centre, said that even though the carcass was badly decayed, it can definitely be concluded that the debris found in the turtle’s stomach was the cause of its death. Veterinarian added that the turtle was around a year old, though no microchip was found.
Leading Thai marine biologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat said the situation was tragic as at least three sea turtles were found dead from debris in the Gulf of Thailand over the past weekend. He said many turtles were also dying from being trapped in fishing nets or being hit by boats. He is urging Thai authorities to urgently address the serious marine debris problem and better regulate marine transportation and fishing.
“It will not be easy to do all these things at the same time, but we must take action now or we will lose these precious animals forever.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Pattaya
Naked foreigner caught, taken to Chonburi Hospital
PHOTOS: Pattaya Law Enforcement
A naked man has been tracked down and taken to a hospital in Chonburi.
Pattaya Law enforcement officers were notified of the incident last night in Banglamung, Chonburi.
They arrived at 7-eleven store to find the naked foreign man on the road. Staff at the 7-eleven store told police that the man had picked some food from the store but left before paying.
A combination of the local cops, motorcycle taxi guy and even a man in a turban tried to save the man’s modesty as tourists in song thaews passed and an interested crowd gathered.
Officers were notified that the man stayed at a hotel nearby with his father and mother-in-law but they had already checked out. The foreign man was taken to Banglamung Hospital for evaluation.
แตกตื่นทั้งถนนต่างชาติเพี้ยนแก้ผ้ายืนกลางสามแยกเมื่อเวลา 23.00 น.วันที่ 27 มิถุนายน 2562 เจ้าหน้าที่เทศกิจรับแจ้งเหตุมีบุคคลสติไม่ดีแก้ผ้าล่อนจ้อนยืนอยู่กลางถนน สามแยกหลังเขาพระตำหนัก ต.หนองปรือ อ.บางละมุง จ.ชลบุรี หลังรับแจ้งจึงนำกำลังรีบไปตรวจสอบที่เกิดเหตุบริเวณกลางสามแยกที่มีนักท่องเที่ยวสัญจรไปมาอย่างคับคั่ง พบนัดท่องเที่ยวชาวต่างประเทศ เป็นผู้ชาย ผิวขาว ลักษณะผอม สูงประมาณ 2 เมตร ยืนเปลือยกายล่อนจ้อนอยู่กลางถนน โดยไม่แคร์สายตายของผู้ที่ผ่านไปมา เจ้าหน้าที่พยายามนำกางเกงมาให้สามใส่ แต่เจ้าตัวก็ไม่ยินยอม จึงเอาผ้าขนหนูมามัดให้ แต่เจ้าตัวก็พยายามถอดออกอีก เจ้าหน้าที่ก็จับผ้ามัดใส่ให้อีกครั้งแล้วให้นั่งลงสงบสติอารมณ์กับพื้นเบื้องต้นไม่มีผู้ใดทราบว่าต่างชาติคนดังกล่าวเป็นใคร เนื่องจากไม่มีเอกสารแสดงตัวบุคคลแต่อย่างใด ซึ่งต่างชาติคนดังกล่าวมีอาการทางประสาท จึงได้พาตัวไปพักสงบสติอารมณ์ยังเมืองพัทยาก่อนจะส่งไปรักษาตัวต่อไป
Posted by เดอะ พัทยานิวส์ The Pattaya News on Thursday, 27 June 2019
Crime
Beach vendor nabbed after stealing from Pattaya tourist
PHOTOS: Pattya Message
A Pattaya beach vendor has been caught by a local and foreign beach-goers after stealing from a tourist on Jomtien Beach in Pattaya.
Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident yesterday on Jomtien Beach. The suspect had already been bailed up by Thai and foreign tourists at the beach.
A 66 year old German female tourist told police that while she was at the beach, the suspect snatched her bag and ran away. She shouted for help. A 49 year old Thai man Siripop Kanlapan says he heard the shout before chasing after the thief and catching him.
The man was taken to the local police station to face legal action.
Pattaya
Retribution: Pattaya police chief transferred, foreign bar owners deported
Pattaya’s police chief has been transferred, the foreign bar owners are being deported and will be blacklisted. This has been the swift retribution for local senior police and the owners of ‘Coming Bar’ for allowing prostitution and under-age sex on their premises.
In addition, the Bang Lamung district police chief says the offending bar will be shut for five years for “damaging the image of tourism in Pattaya and Thailand”. Yesterday reports emerged of a raid of the Coming Bar in Soi 6 where evidence of sex-for-sale and a 17 year old sex worker was found. The owners of Coming Bar are a consortium of Taiwanese, Chinese and Thai nationals.
The Thaiger reported on the raid HERE.
Chonburi’s police chief has removed the acting head of the Pattaya police Pol Col Pongphan Wongmaneethet and four of his deputies from active duty pending an investigation. They have been accused of allowing the prostitution to continue under their watch. Amnat Charoensri, the Bang Lamung district chief, says that he’s ordered the bar shut for five years.
Channel 7 reports that the foreign owners of Coming Bar in Soi 6 would all be deported and blacklisted from re-entering Thailand in the future.
Just two weeks ago Pol Col Pongphan Wongmaneethet was part of a contingent of police and officials making a ‘spot raid’ on Pattaya’s Walking Street and proudly announcing that their visit had shown no signs of prostitution or illegal activities in the city’s infamous red light district. Read that story HERE.
Pol Col Pongphan Wongmaneethet, the deputy Chonburi police chief told media that if tourists or the public see any evidence of prostitution they can call 191. He also advised tourists that there was a Tourist Police office at the end of the street where officers can be informed directly.
Somebody did.
เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจ ทหาร ปล่อยแถวกวดขันสถานประกอบการเมืองพัทยา มีการตรวจการลักลอบค้าประเวณี เรื่องเด็กอายุต่ำกว่ากฎหมายกำหนด
Posted by PattayaupdateNews on Thursday, 6 June 2019
SOURCE: Channel 7
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
BKK passenger arrivals expected to surge to 200,000 a day in October
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
FOUND. The day the team were found in Thailand’s Tham Luang caves
Thai PM hints at a ‘solution nobody wanted’ if he can’t solve Cabinet squabbles
Hawksbill sea turtle killed by plastic waste in Gulf of Thailand
Air Asia loyalty program email scams on the loose again
The Tesla of Thailand takes on the big car-makers
Thai and royal flags ‘disrespected’ in Pai, northern Thailand
Phang Nga OrBorTor President forced to resign over pedophilia
The Thai Baht in 2022 – a prediction
Tourism Authority of Thailand downgrades revenue from tourism in 2019
Nakhon Ratchasima 7-Eleven store robbed of 2 million baht
Thai PM apologises for weekend bickering from Palang Pracharat factions
Phuket ramps up surveillance, detection and better education about illicit drugs
China starts to roll out epic 8K TV technology on the back of 5G
คิมซูฮยอนปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
Trending
- Thai Life2 days ago
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
- Krabi2 days ago
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
- Thailand4 days ago
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
- Opinion2 days ago
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
- Business20 hours ago
The Thai Baht in 2022 – a prediction
- Thailand3 days ago
TAT chief blames high baht for drop in tourists to Thailand
- Crime19 hours ago
Phang Nga OrBorTor President forced to resign over pedophilia
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket’s tourist evolution – Diversity is the best option Part 1