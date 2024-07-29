Foreign tourists found safe after night search in Doi Nang Mo forest

Picture courtesy of the Pattaya News official website

San Kamphaeng police, forest officers, and other relevant agencies initiated a search at 8.30pm yesterday, July 28, for two missing foreign tourists who had become lost in the Doi Nang Mo forest area near the Mae Pha Nhaen Reservoir in Chiang Mai.

The search was prompted by the coordinates sent by the tourists before their signal was lost.

The dense forest in the On Tai Subdistrict, which spans 11 villages, posed significant challenges for the search teams due to its rugged terrain and the onset of darkness. Local officials suspected that the tourists, a male Russian and a female Chinese, had become disoriented and were unable to find their way out.

Local reporters noted the efforts of the search teams as they methodically combed through the thick forest. By 10.49pm, after an extensive and challenging search, officials successfully located the two tourists in the Doi Nang Mo area near the Mae Pha Nhaen Reservoir.

The tourists were found to be exhausted but in good health, much to the relief of the search teams. They were given water and first aid on the spot before being escorted back to the Mae Pha Nhaen Reservoir area.

According to local reporters, the tourists were handed over to rescue teams to ensure their safe return to their accommodations, reported the Pattaya News.

