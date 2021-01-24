Chonburi sees 0 new Covid-19 infections for 3 days in a row | The Thaiger

Chonburi province has reported another day of 0 cases of Covid-19, marking the third day in a row to see no cases. In the past 6 days only one case has been reported in the province and all of that person’s relatives have tested negative for the virus.

The provincial health office says they will keep doing doing targeted mass testing for all of next week in the community. It says those in the province’s high risk groups will receive free testing.

Those who fall into the high risk category either worked or visited places recently like the Chonburi Provincial Employment Office, are migrant workers living in crowded camps, are people showing symptoms of the virus, and people who work with the public like taxi drivers and supermarket employees.

The Department did not say if any measures or restrictions will be lifted any time soon as the province remains under stiff travel restrictions with many businesses having been forced to close. The provincial Administrative Organisation President, Wittaya Khunplume, says that the province is preparing to propose to the government to be downgraded from a deep red high-risk zone to an orange zone and ease measures.

There is no timeline or date for this proposal, however, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is due to meet on January 31 to officially discuss measures and restrictions. But health authorities in the province say there’s no guarantee of a relaxation of measures by the end of the month.

