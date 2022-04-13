Connect with us

Pattaya

Chinese tourists attack Pattaya hotel worker

An incident last night when a 29 year old hotel staffer in Pattaya was injured after being attacked by a group of allegedly drunk Chinese tourists. Just before midnight the 29 year old employee was attacked and his wrists injured after trying to stop the “severely intoxicated” group from trying to drive home after several hours of drinking. He was given medical assistance at the scene.

The Pattaya News reports that an argument broke out when four Chinese tourists stated arguing with the hotel employee over their ability to drive back to their accommodations. The hotel reports that the group were drinking alcohol in their restaurant for “several hours” before attempting to leave.

Two of the group are then alleged to start attacking the hotel staffer. Witnesses say the other two in the group were then trying to intervene and restrain their two friends.

Two of the four Chinese tourists were later arrested by Pattaya Police after they arrived on the scene. They allowed the other two to return to their hotels after hearing all the stories from witnesses about their attempts to diffuse the situation.

The two alleged attackers were allowed to spend their evening at the police station to sleep off their intoxication. Police say they will be interviewing them this morning and decide if formal charges will be laid. The names of the hotel and the attackers have not been released by Pattaya Police.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

 

    Tim Newton

    Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2011. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 42 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,950 in Thailand alone, hosted 1050 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current English Content Manager for the company, based in their Bangkok HQ.

      Trending