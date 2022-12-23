Pattaya
Charities and leaders treat Pattaya kids to Christmas party
Generous people in Pattaya are in the holiday spirit of giving.
Local leaders and charities treated kids in Pattaya’s Khopai community to a Christmas party on Tuesday. Soi Khopai is located in the Bang Lamung district.
The children got to eat yummy food, play games, and win prizes. Santa Clause made an appearance at the party, gifting children candy, toys, and learning and sports equipment.
For the grown-ups at the party, Santa brought handy household appliances such as electric fans, Pattaya Mail reported.
The party’s benefactors included the acting for chairman of Soi Khopai Community, members of Pattaya Council Area 4, the secretary to the community chairman, representatives from the Lighthouse Club, Christian Baan Prathanporn Mahachon, Pattaya Police Station and the government, and Savings Bank Pattaya Branch.
Pattaya and Chon Buri are bustling with charity activities for children lately. On Sunday, thousands of Chon Buri dwellers walked and ran at the ‘SVT Run 2022 Charity For Kids.’ The event raised money for two children’s organisations. One organisation, Baan Jing Jai, is an orphanage. The other organisation, Baan Kru Ja, is a centre helping children victims of abuse and trafficking.
Over 2000 people turned out for the event that was held in Bang Lamung district. Participants could choose to walk or run at their own pace. The walkers and runners then raced around tourist areas of Bang Lamung, travelling a total distance of eight kilometres.
Both organisations the event funded help disadvantaged and vulnerable children.
Baan Jing Jai, an orphanage, cares for 70 children between nine months old and 18 years old. Although most of the children attend public schools, some are supported to attend bilingual schools. The Baan Kru Ja Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center works to protect children from abusers and traffickers, as its name suggests.
Poverty is a serious issue in Pattaya and Chon Buri, as well as Thailand at large. But charity activities are a reminder that there are people pitching in and helping out.
