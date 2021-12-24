Business leaders urge government to include Pattaya in sandbox entry scheme

Business leaders in Pattaya have joined a chorus of tourism operators around the country who are pleading to be included in the sandbox scheme. Businesses are expressing despair and frustration since the government suspended the Test & Go entry scheme citing concerns about the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The Pattaya News reports that members of the Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand have chaired a meeting with tour operators and representatives from the public and private sector in Chon Buri and Rayong. Attendees exchanged ideas and suggestions for stimulating tourism with public health and tourism officials, with proposals being sent to the CCSA for consideration.

Meanwhile, Chon Buri business leaders are hopeful that the easing of the alcohol ban on November 16 will go some way to boosting both foreign and domestic tourism. Ampai Sakdanukulchit Sliwinski from the Chon Buri Tourism and Sports Department says operators are also pushing for the re-opening of entertainment venues, but acknowledge that the highly-contagious Omicron variant is concerning.

Ampai says she’s encouraging the Thai Chamber of Commerce to push for Chon Buri, particularly Pattaya, to be allowed join the sandbox scheme now that Test & Go is suspended. She says that, like Phuket, hotels and tourist attractions in Pattaya have the SHA and SHA Plus accreditation and are ready to welcome tourists.

“Hospital beds are sufficient to accommodate future Covid-19 infections. Tour business operators and their employees are already fully vaccinated. Pattaya is nearly 90% double vaccinated and now working on a booster programme. Pattaya is only a 2-hour drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport. Pattaya and Chonburi have a tremendous number of hospitals and capacity. There are many suitable reasons which in all aspects helps to accommodate tourists.”

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

