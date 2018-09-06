Pattaya
Bangkok cabbie gets surrounded by a gaggle of Pattaya taxi drivers
A Bangkok taxi driver had just dropped off his passenger to an address on Prathumnak Hill, Pattaya, when a woman by the side of the road hailed him. 40 year old Thipcharoen Phochanote, the driver, stopped to find out where she wanted to go.
Pattaya News reports that he was then approached by another Pattaya taxi driver who enquired what he was doing on ‘their’ turf. The woman was told not to get into his cab.
Thipcharoen was soon surrounded by a gaggle of Pattaya drivers (other collective nouns for Pattaya taxi drivers can be suggested).
Seeing the situation was about to get out of hand, Thipcharoen threatened them by saying he had a gun in his car. The Pattaya taxi scrum called in the police who set up roadblocks to snare the taxi driver and his ‘gun’.
No gun was found and after a brief conversation and a quick report, the Bangkok driver was allowed to return to the capital without charge.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Pattaya
French citizen jumps from 17th floor condo in Pattaya
An 80 year old French citizen has died after jumping from his 17th floor condo in Pattaya. His body was discovered early yesterday (Monday).
The dead man has been identified as Michel Hostailler from France. Hostaillier was living with his Thai partner 38 year old Siwaporn Pala.
Police searched the man's room and say they found no signs to indicate violence or things things being shuffled around. A letter, in French, was reportedly found in the room.
According to the Bangkok Post, Siwaporn told police said he visited a temple around 6.30am and spoke to the man before leaving. When he returned he was told his friend was dead, he said.
A building security guard told police Mr.Hostailler returned from morning exercise an returned to his room via the condo's elevat...
Pattaya
Ladyboys nabbed for picking tourist’s pockets in Pattaya
31 year old Brit tourist James William Jack Mason had filed a complaint saying he was on Walking Street late on the night of August 31 when the two accused approached him to chat.
Tipakorn Surintham and Banchong Jantawong, both 33, were arrested on a warrant issued by the Pattaya Court.
He says he soon discovered his cash and credit card missing, then got a message on his phone saying his credit card had been used at a shopping mall. Police found that the card was used to buy trinkets at a gold shop on Soi None Plub Wan and studied CCTV recordings to identify the people with the card.
Police say the accused have confessed and admitted working as a team – Tipakorn picking pockets while Banchong kept the victims distracted. They have allegedly bee...
National
She gambled. She lost.
She said she knew people. She said she had secret recordings. If it was all a gamble to help secure preferred treatment or an early release, the gamble hasn't paid off as yet.
After appearing in court in September along with her sex-mentor Alexander Kirillov, she's still awaiting the next move in the Thai legal system - likely, a date with the Courts set for January next year. Six other Russians nabbed during the sex course remain in jail as well.
Anastasia Vashukevich, better known as Nastya Rybka, has stuck to her story all the while rotting in a Thai...
Bangkok cabbie gets surrounded by a gaggle of Pattaya taxi drivers
