Bag and bike-snatching British man arrested by Pattaya police | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Bag and bike-snatching British man arrested by Pattaya police
Pattaya police have arrested a British man, 39 year old Ben Frost, for the alleged theft of a motorcycle and snatching a bar owner’s bag in Pattaya. The incident happened on January 1.
Pattaya police in Chonburi province eventually arrested the man yesterday (January 4).
A Chinburi-based photographer told police that she had parked her Honda motorcycle near the footpath along Pattaya Klang Road whilst she was doing some shopping. She says she left the key in the ignition.
When she came back to her bike half an hour later later the motorbike was gone.
Passersby told her that a “caucasian that looked like a tourist” had got on the bike and driven away “as if he were the owner”.
Nattawut Damdong, the owner of a bar on Pattaya Sai 2 Road told police that the British man had come into his bar and ordered a beer. When he returned with the beer, Mr Frost was gone along with a bag that contained Nattawut’s mobile phone, 900 baht cash and some random papers and receipts.
Both victims filed a case at the Pattaya Police Station, conforming that the culprit was probably the same person. Mr Frost was identified and arrested three days later.
Mr Frost, who entered Thailand on new years eve as a tourist, at first denied the charges, but reportedly confessed when confronted by some of the witnesses. Police have charged him with theft of personal items and auto theft.
SOURCE: The Nation
Expats
50 year old British man dies at scene after fireworks explosion in Pattaya
PHOTO: dailymail.co.uk
A British man died after a firework exploded in his face just after midnight during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Pattaya.
50 year old Gary McLaren died at the scene after a large cylindrical firework he was trying to light exploded. He was a tourist visiting Pattaya for New Year. He had visited Thailand before and arrived just a few few days before on his most recent visit. He died while ringing in the New Year with his Thai fiancee and friends. He had been drinking at the Miami A Go Go bar before stepping outside and trying to light a 50 centimetre cardboard tube packed with fireworks.
Police and emergency responders raced to the scene and performed CPR on Mr McLaren, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
MotoGP paid tribute to Mr. McLaren, who worked with the International Road-Racing Teams Association (IRTA).
“Terrible news this morning. Our colleague and friend, Gary McLaren from IRTA passed away last night. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. He will be sorely missed.”
Mr. McLaren worked as a data acquisition engineer for the Suzuki MotoGP team for 11 years,.
“We are very shocked and sad to learn of the death of Gary McLaren. Gary worked as a Data Acquisition Engineer at Suzuki for 11 years, and remained a good friend to us all while he continued working in the paddock for IRTA. Our thoughts with his loved ones, we’ll really miss him!” – Suzuki MotoGP
A Foreign Office spokeswoman says his family have been contacted and offered support at this time.
The BBC reported… “Around midnight, Mr McLaren attempted to light up a large firework but it failed to go off at first. After that, it suddenly exploded and killed him at the scene.”
Mr McLaren was seen stooped over the unexploded firework, with his face less than 50 centimetres away from the top of the firework cylinder. He had already tried to light it twice before the firework exploded.
SOURCE: The Guardian
PHOTO: Originally from Northamptonshire, UK, Gary McLaren had been living in Thailand where he lived with his fiancé Jasmine – Facebook.com
Pattaya
British tourist killed in Pattaya fireworks incident
PHOTO: The errant firework cylinder that police believe was the one that exploded in Mr. McLaren’s face – The Pattaya News
A British tourist has died after fireworks exploded adjacent to where he was standing during New Year celebrations in central Pattaya. Police were notified at 12:30am and rushed to the scene.
The 51 year old man, named by police as British citizen Gary McLaren, had serious facial injuries and was in critical condition. Despite the efforts of medical staff and emergency responders Mr. McLaren was pronounced dead at the scene.
A large cylindrical firework was found on the ground nearby and taken as evidence.
A 24 year old eyewitness told The Pattaya News that Mr. McLaren had tried twice, unsuccessfully, to light the large firework cylinder. It’s believed the firework was faulty and exploded on the ground during his third attempt.
Although officially illegal, fireworks were widely available from street vendors across Pattaya on New Year’s Eve. Police are investigating and have contacted the British embassy, diplomatic staff and McLaren’s family.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Man arrested with loaded gun in Pattaya, allegedly firing in public
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
A 42 year old Thai man has been arrested, not far from the same Pattaya checkpoint where a 26 year old man was earlier arrested with a live grenade. Police responded to a complaint that someone was firing a gun on Soi Bun Bunkaram 5 around midnight on December 29.
Officers, and a reporter from The Pattaya News, found 42 year old Sanya Chakkeaw behind the wheel of a pickup truck which was idling but parked at the time.
The suspect was acting suspiciously, so police inspected the truck and discovered a pistol hidden under the drivers seat.
Chakkeaw admitted the weapon was his but didn’t admit to firing it. He was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and remains in police custody. Mr. Chakkeaw does not have a license to own a firearm, according to police.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
เละไม่เป็นท่า! แฟนบอลสุดปั่นรวมไฮไลท์ แม็คไกวร์ ในเกม แมนยู พ่าย อาร์เซนอล
ไฟยังแรง ! เสี่ยหมู รูนีย์ ประเดิมสนามพา ดาร์บี้ เก็บชัยพร้อมทำแอสซิสต์ (มีคลิป)
ช็อก แมวน้ำหัวติดท่อตายต่อหน้าเด็ก เพื่อนแมวน้ำว่ายช่วยอย่างไร้ความหวัง
วราวุธโต้ ไม่ได้บังคับโทรทัศน์เบลอถุงพลาสติก
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 30 ธันวาคม 2562 หวย 30/12/16 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
