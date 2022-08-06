As Pattaya music festival returns, officers brace for garbage throwers

The Pattaya Music Festival is back after its five month long Covid-19 slumber, and authorities are urging festival-goers not to throw garbage at Pattaya Beach, where the festival is being held this weekend. People already litter at the beach sometimes, but officers are now bracing for heaps of garbage at the beach from the tens of thousands of music lovers expected to come.

City Hall regulatory officers have now put up signs at the beach to remind people to throw their garbage in designated bins. The officers are hoping that the eager partiers will understand and cooperate.

Plastic pollution remains a serious problem in Thailand and can be seen on streets, beaches, and several other places all across the country. Thai officials have tried various tactics to encourage people not to litter, and one central province even held a rubbish cleaning contest last month. Pattaya authorities have a big task ahead of them as they try to control littering from such a big festival on all four weekends of this month at several locations. The dates and locations of the Pattaya Music Festival are: First week (August 5 – 6): Three concert stages will available at Pattaya Beach near Dusit Thani Hotel, Pattaya Soi 5 -6, and Central Pattaya Junction.

Second week (August 12 – 20): One concert stage will be available at Jomtien Multi-Purpose Stadium

Third week (August 19 – 20): One concert stage will be available at Central Pattaya Junction

Fourth week (August 26 – 27): One concert stage will be available at Central Pattaya Junction Entry is free. For more information about the festival, click HERE. SOURCE: Pattaya Mail