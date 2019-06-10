Thailand: Paradise Lost? Part 1. | The Thaiger

Environment
Thailand: Paradise Lost? Part 1.
by guest blogger Kent Bowie
Thailand has seen rampant tourist development and expansion over the past 25+ years, but at what cost?
Is this sustainable or even ethical?
Social media has seen an explosive growth too over the last 15+ years, and one thing that annoys many governments worldwide is how the facts and figures delivered by their own agencies often bear no resemblance to the details posted ‘live and online’ by the worldwide army of grassroots commentators and locals on site.
In fact social media is having much sway that local governments and even global corporations are being shamed into scrambling to clarify, rectify or justify areas of concern.
Not just comments by the public are now on these web-mediums, but entire films and documentaries are now made, published and shared online.
Check out this DW report about the problems of rampant tourism…
Thai tourism has more than doubled in 8 years since 2011, with 34+ million visitors a year! It is worth remembering though that it is not just tourism numbers that are causing natural destruction, more education and awareness is needed by the Thai people too.
When tourists comes, they spend, they travel, they eat, they produce waste – and not just the wrappings, litter and disposable plastic drink bottles and food cases – tourists go to the toilet, and 34+ million extra people in Thailand is a lot of extra ‘toilet’.
Currently Thailand and Phuket are struggling with out-of-date and broken down waste disposal management. Current laws or regulations for sewage treatment and disposal are either woefully inadequate or more sadly, not even enforced. With the rampant and unabated development and construction of yet more and more condos, villas, tourist ‘leisure’ resorts and sites around Phuket, what happens to all that sewage?
Sadly, in most cases it is simply, cheaply and conveniently (for the developers) piped through to the local klongs, waterways and beaches – out of sight and out of mind maybe?
Not so much anymore though, as an army of tourists and locals are now taking photos and videos of the rampant health transgressions and are flocking in greater numbers to social media to highlight this slow and persistent poison that is killing the heart of Thai tourism.
#อย่าให้เรื่องนี้เงียบหายลงเล จากคลองบางเทาไหลลงสู่ทะเลเมื่อเช้านี้ (11/5/62) เป็นคลิปที่ชาวบ้านบางเทาบันทึกได้ ตามคลิปน้ำเสียสีดำสนิทและส่งกลิ่นเหม็นอย่างหนักจากคำบอกเล่าของนักท่องเที่ยว กำลังไหลลงทะเลตรงหน้าหาดบางเทา จังหวัดภูเก็ต งานนี้ไม่ต้องอายฝรั่งมังคุดหลอกครับ อายชาวบ้านเขาบ้าง เขาบอกว่าร้องมาหลายปีหลายครั้งแล้ว ก็ยังเฉยกันอยู่!! อย่าให้เรื่องนี้เงียบหายไหลลงทะเลไปอีกนะครับพระเดชพระคุณท่าน"เมื่อ 10 ปีที่แล้วผมเคยไปที่หน้าหาดบางเทา แล้วนั่งเรือของชาวบ้าน ไปเที่ยวเกาะแววใช้เวลาเดินทางประมาณ 15 นาทีซึ่งไม่ไกลจากฝั่งมาก เป็นเกาะเล็กๆที่มีทรัพยากรใต้ทะเลซึ่งอุดมสมบูรณ์เป็นอย่างมาก เราสามารถไปดำน้ำแบบสน็อคได้ น้ำใสเหมือนกระจก จนเห็นปลาสวยงามและปะการังกลากหลายสายพันธ์ุได้อย่างชัดเจน แต่ถ้าเล่นปลอยน้ำเสียลงทะเลแบบไม่บรรยะบรรยังแบบนี้ เกาะแววก็คงไม่เหลืออะไรแล้วแหละครับ!!"
Posted by จิตอาสา Go Eco Phuket on Friday, May 10, 2019
Would you or your family care to sit on a beach littered with plastic, bottle tops, sand soaked in raw, untreated sewage? Do you want to swim in a brown fetid slick sliding over the once pristine waves onto the beaches?
Recently posts regarding huge black pollution flowing onto Bang Tao beaches was shared via social media.
The President of Cherng Talay OrBorTor, Ma’ann Samran admitted that “90% of the businesses in the area did not treat their waste-water” which is being released into the Bang Tao canal and – you guessed it – flowing straight out to greet the tourists on the beaches.
That’s just one area. The story repeats throughout Thailand. Similar posts have been shared recently for Krabi, Jomtien and Pattaya. And it’s not just recently but over the past decade as the situation has become more common, worse and more people are posting pictures of the ugly situation.
Unless something is done, urgently, then Thailand, along with the southern tourist money-spinner, Phuket, will continue to lose tourists, especially when so many other countries are now going out of their way to welcome them.
We will look at where the tourists are now going in Part II of our article.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Environment
Little Marium growing up in a Dugong Thai nursery
Marium, an orphaned baby dugong found along the Krabi shore two months ago, will remain in the care of a dugong nursery on Koh Libong in Trang for at least six more months.
‘Marium’ means ‘beautiful woman of the sea’.
Chaiyapruek Weerawong, head of the Koh Libong Wildlife Preserve, says the female dugong would then be released in the open sea off Trang’s coast. He said Marium, now about six months old, was in the good hands of officials and volunteers in the island’s Khao Batu area.
Read more about Marium’s story HERE.
“She’s fed milk and seagrass and has a daily swim in the sea alongside the Mae Som (Mother Orange), the reserve’s specially rigged boat of that colour.”
Chaiyapruek said Marium was recovering well, consuming two litres of milk a day and now eating seagrass by itself. He said the dugong would also undergo survival training at low tide so it can avoid being washed ashore again.
“Although Marium’s stronger now, she’s still too small to release into the open sea because it could be harmed. We’ll continue taking good care of her for the next six months at least.”
Marium was found on Krabi’s Ao Tung Beach on April 29 and taken to Trang to recover. Dugongs are classed as “vulnerable to extinction” and protected by law in Thailand.
“I have been a vet for 30 years and have seen too much of the cycle of life and death, but the story of the orphan Marium really struck me.” – Nantarika Chansue, a veterinarian of the Faculty of Veterinary Science, Chulalongkorn University
Trang has the largest dugong population in the country, with at least 210 counted in an aerial survey last year by the Andaman Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Not everyone is happy with the closure of Thailand’s National Park hot spots
PHOTO: Sunrise Divers
Nature happy. Tour operators unhappy. The closure, albeit temporary, of several of Thailand’s favourite marine national parks and coastal sites, is not universally supported. As the country’s tourist growth plateaus, the baht remains strong and hungry tour operators battle for the same tourist dollar, having many of the most popular attractions struck off their tour list is causing pain for their bottomline.
- Maya Bay – closed indefinitely
- Similan and Surin islands in the Andaman Sea – closed for monsoon
- Samae San island – Navy closure with no date for re-opening
Additionally some wet and windy days will be deemed unattractive or unsafe for tour boats to operate making the situation even more difficult and unpredictable. Local tour operators are complaining that random information and closure dates, and reopening dates, put them at a disadvantage as they try and secure bookings at this time.
Speaking to the Bangkok Post, Phuriwat Limthavornrat, president of the Association of Domestic Travel, says that the authorities appear to close down these favourite tour destinations without any thought for the tour businesses and the tourists that are inconvenienced.
“Even though many operators agree with closing marine national parks, they would like authorities to notify them of the duration of the closure and how the places will be restored during the period.”
“The government should inform related tourism organisations in advance, instead of making abrupt announcements.”
While some of the National Park and beach closures may affect tourism, diving operators say the measures have so far had little impact on the diving business, thanks to plenty of beaches and dive spots elsewhere in the country.
Nivach Rungruangkanokkul, owner of DiveDD, said the ban may not affect scuba diving, but snorkelling and skin diving groups normally go into the water near beaches and these activities can damage the ecosystem because of participants’ lack of awareness or if they panic underwater, according to the Bangkok Post.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Environment
Electric vehicles on the rise but the take up is slow in Thailand
“Two trends will develop in Southeast Asia. The first is new operators of EV taxi fleets such as cars and motorcycles, and the second is electric buses for public transport.”
Justin Wu, head of Asia-Pacific for Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) says the electric vehicles (EVs) remain expensive and unaffordable for individual buyers in Thailand and ASEAN.
Mr. Wu says countries in South East Asia have sales of roughly 12 million motorbikes annually, led by Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, The Philippines and Malaysia. BNEF forecasts prices of EVs, such as cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles, will remain unaffordable for individual buyers in South East Asia, including Thailand.
The global electric-vehicle fleet reached 5 million last year, according to BNEF, supported by 632,000 public charging outlets around the world. Under a scenario where EVs hit 30 percent market share by 2030, the International Energy Agency projects a need for somewhere between 14 million and 30 million public chargers deployed globally to serve regular passenger vehicles.
“Countries in this region (SE Asia) are emerging markets and each should start with adoption of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and public transport vehicles. China has yet to develop fully, but prices for battery EVs there are very cheap for motorists.”
For Thailand, BNEF expects two-wheelers to lead the EV market going forward, as electric motorbikes have the most registrations for EVs at the Land Transport Department.
“Once each Asean country can adopt EVs for public transport and spread charging stations across the country, the cost of EVs will drop with the start of local manufacturing.”
SOURCE: Bloomberg
