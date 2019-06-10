Connect with us

Krabi

Elderly Thai couple die in Krabi road smash

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

5 hours ago

on

Elderly Thai couple die in Krabi road smash | The Thaiger

An elderly couple have died after a collision between a speeding pickup truck and motorbike sidecar in Krabi.

Plai Phraya Police were notified of the accident this morning at 11am on the Southern Seaboard Road in Plai Phraya. Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the bodies of a 78 year old man Somjit Aolueknua and 79 year old woman Jear Sudkam on the side of the road. They had died instantly from the impact of the collision. Nearby they found their damaged motorbike sidecar (saleng).

A damaged pickup truck was found nearby that collided with a palm tree on the side of the road. The pickup truck driver is an un-named 25 year old who sustained serious injuries and was taken to Plai Phraya Hospital.

Witness say the pickup truck driver was driving at high speed, collided with the motorbike sidecar and then smashed into the palm tree. Police are continuing their investigation.

Elderly Thai couple die in Krabi road smash | News by The Thaiger



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Krabi. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krabi

One injured in Krabi crash between police pickup and Samui-Phuket bus

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

3 days ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

One injured in Krabi crash between police pickup and Samui-Phuket bus | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: กู้ชีพ กู้ภัย อ่าวลึก / ทันข่าว กระบี่

One person has sustained injuries following an accident in Krabi between a police pickup truck and a Samui-Phuket bus.

The incident was reported at 11.40am this morning at the Nanuea Intersection on Phet Kasem Road in Ao Luek, Krabi.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the damaged police pickup truck. Nearby there was also a damaged Samui–Phuket bus. One injury was reported from the incident.

Police are continuing their investigation to find the cause of accident but it appears that the Police vehicle hit the bus at speed.

One injured in Krabi crash between police pickup and Samui-Phuket bus | News by The Thaiger One injured in Krabi crash between police pickup and Samui-Phuket bus | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Krabi

Two waterspouts spotted at Krabi Beach, Thailand – VIDEO

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

4 days ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

Two waterspouts spotted at Krabi Beach, Thailand – VIDEO | The Thaiger

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Krabi Pitak Pracha Rescue Foundation / Newshawk Phuket

Two waterspout were spotted near Nopparat Thara Beach, at Ao Nang in Krabi in southern Thailand.

Krabi Pitak Pracha Rescue Foundation report that yesterday two waterspouts were spotted just behind the Nopparat Thara beach during the afternoon.

The one minute video of the waterspouts has attracted a lot of interest on social media. Foundation volunteers noted that the phenomenon only occurs during the wet season with the south-west monsoons bringing more moisture and storms into the area. They said the tourists on the beach were excited and that no one was in any immediate danger.

🔻#กระบี่ #หาดนพรัตน์ธารา เจ้าหน้าที่กู้ภัยกระบี่พิทักษ์ประชาบันทึกภาพ พายุงวงช้าง 2 ลูก หมุนคู่กัน เป็นเวลาหลายนาที เป็นที่ตื่นตาของนักท่องเที่ยวที่กำลังพักผ่อนอยู่ริมหาดนพรัตน์ธารา ช่วงเย็นวันนี้#Krabi #NopparatTharaBeach🌪🌪🌪Cr มูลนิธิกระบี่พิทักษ์ประชา #เหยี่ยวข่าวภูเก็ต

Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket on Wednesday, June 5, 2019

 

Continue Reading

Environment

Thailand’s Maya Bay settles into an extended period of rest – VIDEO

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 week ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

Thailand’s Maya Bay settles into an extended period of rest – VIDEO | The Thaiger

You can look but you can’t touch. Maya Bay’s beach, closed last year to allow coral restoration and beach recovery, is likely to remain closed to visitors for many years, even up to five.

The famous Koh Phi Phi Ley beach and bay, made famous in the 2000 movie The Beach, needs time for its ecology to fully recover years of tourist abuse, this according to the Phi Phi national park chief Vorapot Lomlim.

“Maya Bay must continue to be closed until nature has fully recovered. We expect it will take four to five years.”

Maya Bay was closed to tourist on June 1 last year. The Bay first became famous as part of the setting for the ‘The Beach’ starring Leonardo Di Caprio. That fame would lead to a surge in tourists and a rapacious local tourist industry that ramped up the numbers of tours to cater for the international popularity.

Maya Bay is located in the Phi Phi islands between Krabi and Phuket.

At its peak Maya Bay, the south’s most popular attraction, was receiving up to 5-6,000 tourists a day. Unwittingly, the tourists were trampling the beach and surrounding areas whilst the boats delivering them to the famous beach were throwing anchors over the side, destroying the natural coral.

Initially the national park chiefs closed off Maya Bay access for a period of three months  but it soon became apparent that the fragile bay was going to need a lot longer to recover. Officials reported that up to 50 percent of the Bay’s coral was dead.

In the meantime tourists can do a ‘drive by’ and take photos from outside the Bay. The area is cordoned off and kept under a close watch to protect the famous beach whilst plans continue to develop a sustainable tourist model and infrastructure for a new opening somewhere down the track.

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล8 hours ago

10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 days ago

เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 days ago

ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 days ago

ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล5 days ago

ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 625 days ago

5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 625 days ago

[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 625 days ago

11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล6 days ago

เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless” | The Thaiger
เพลงสากล1 week ago

เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 week ago

[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019 | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล1 week ago

[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6 | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล1 week ago

ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดาราไทย1 week ago

ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 week ago

ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]

Trending