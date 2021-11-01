Connect with us

Opinion

Killing off retirement opportunities in Thailand – OPINION

Thaiger

Published

 on 

OPINION

Quite clearly the Government has simply not thought through the impact of the insurance provisions imposed by the Thailand Pass on “budget tourists” and likewise on current and prospective retirees in Thailand.

The sobering reality is that it is well nigh impossible for individuals, 70 years and above, to obtain health insurance other than at exorbitant rates. The insurance requirements, USD 50k (1.6m THB), while rational on the surface, will undoubtedly block the backpacker/budget tourist cohort and simultaneously devastate those long-term elderly Non-Resident Visa holding retirees, many of whom live on fixed pensions and have been attracted to remain in Thailand as a friendly low cost haven.

A dollar and a pound go much further in Thailand as we all know and, as all retirees know, we contribute on a daily basis to local families and the local economies. We seem to become de-facto ATM’s for those in our households…….that in turn sustain us.

At present to gain a Retirement Visa one must negotiate a bureaucratic maze, “aka” the Immigration Department, and individuals such as myself, must deposit 800k baht in a “dead” Thai bank account earning say 1% or less in interest which is then taxed. Ninety-day reports and the costs of a visa are “manageable”.

But the slow death of Kao San Road is now assured as “budget tourists” and retirees alike, who collectively sustain street vendors, food stalls tuk-tuk drivers and a range of other service providers are locked out of the economy to make way for those who stay in luxury hotels and villas and sweep past the Sois in their chauffeur driven limousines.

I would like to emphasise that I am a very contented 73 year old retiree living on a fixed pension in the NE of Thailand and up to this time have had absolutely no hesitation in inviting family and friends to come to visit, and even to settle down and retire in what was the “Land of Smiles”.

Yet it now appears that the Government has set a course to ensure that its borderline impoverished citizens, both in the cities and in the provinces, remain and will become even more impoverished as the cash flow from “backpackers” and retirees alike is obliterated.

For the good of the country I urge the bureaucrats to think, and then to think again, in the interests not only of those who come to visit but also for all those Thai citizens who benefit, on a daily basis, from the money we happily contribute to the local economy.

Philip H Nicholls

Thailand

So, what do you think about Philip’s editorial? What do you think of Thailand as a retirement destination? Will the recent changes to insurance and general complexity of the Retirement Visa deter future applicants? What could the Thai government do to make things a bit easier, or attract foreign retirees? Share your comments on Thaiger Talk below…

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Wilido
2021-11-01 18:49
The powers that be in Thailand are delusional about how much and how money comes into Thailand.. Quoting 20% of GDP being from tourism… more like 80% and they’re now realising that!!! yes they see 20% coming through large conglomerate hotel…
image
Poolie
2021-11-01 18:50
8 minutes ago, Dani said: I agree… the Thai government seems to react to a few expats who run up hospital bills and then leave the country. It’s typical of some I experienced organizers to overreact to a small demographic. …
image
LoongFred
2021-11-01 19:00
9 minutes ago, Dani said: I agree… the Thai government seems to react to a few expats who run up hospital bills and then leave the country. It’s typical of some I experienced organizers to overreact to a small demographic. …
image
ThailandBob
2021-11-01 19:06
6 minutes ago, LoongFred said: Many of us could return home for care and many do. Insurance is ok but I don't like being branded as someone who doesn't pay their bills. Right. Someone who builds a couple of houses…
image
TukTuk
2021-11-01 19:14
Expats are highly misinformed if they believe their annual contributions make a difference. <1% If it were a sizable amount, the government would be doing something to get their hands on it.
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok1 hour ago

Bangkok hospital director summoned for allegedly smuggling Favipiravir
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand Re-opens to 63 countries, illegal migrants crack down | Nov. 1
Indonesia1 hour ago

Indonesian president proposes travel lane for vaccinated visitors from Australia
Sponsored9 hours ago

Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Bangkok2 hours ago

Bangkok officials push hospitality sector to get health and safety certificates
Opinion3 hours ago

Killing off retirement opportunities in Thailand – OPINION
Thailand4 hours ago

Massive buffet for monkeys in Lop Buri set for this month
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Joke Government, Covid Insurance, Thai ‘Quaranteening’, Leaf Patterns | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 50
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 8,165 new cases; provincial totals
Events6 hours ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says Loy Krathong festivals will be allowed
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | Bangkok lifts alcohol ban | November 1
Thailand7 hours ago

New colour zone details in Thailand, Election Poll Results | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 121
World8 hours ago

After 600 days shut off from the world, Australia re-opens in a flood of emotion
Crime9 hours ago

Suspect in transnational sex trafficking case arrested in Samut Sakhon
Protests9 hours ago

Protesters rally in Bangkok, call for lèse majesté law to be abolished
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Thailand renews crackdown on illegal migrants ahead of re-opening
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending