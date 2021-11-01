Massive buffet for monkeys in Lop Buri set for this month

A holiday is coming up… for monkeys. The annual Monkey Festival in the central province Lop Buri is approaching and a buffet of fruits will be set up for the thousands of crab-eating macaques occupy the grounds of the 13th century temple Pra Prang Sam Yod.

The feast is scheduled for November 28, but the monkeys have gotten some treats leading up to the massive buffet. With the a lack of tourists during the pandemic, locals have been making sure the monkeys are well fed. On local, who also helps organise the annual festival, set up tables of fruits for the monkeys. For the buffet later this month, he told Nation Thailand reporters that there will be more than 100 tables with fruit piled high.

Lop Buri home to thousands of monkeys, with a large group occupying the historic temple grounds and other groups occupying the streets nearby. And there have been fights… even large brawls Thai media has dubbed as “monkey wars” with hundreds of monkeys fighting on the streets.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand