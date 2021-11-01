Connect with us

Bangkok

Bangkok officials push hospitality sector to get health and safety certificates

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Bus to SHA accommodation from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport (October 2021) | Photo courtesy of PR Bangkok

With the country reopening and Bangkok lifting restrictions, city officials are pushing for businesses in the hospitality industry to apply for Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certificates. The move, which is part of a project by tourism and health officials, is intended to boost safety confidence among tourists, according to the Bangkok Post. Another key detail… restaurants in Bangkok with SHA certificates can resume alcohol sales, but just until 9pm for now.

Businesses approved under the Amazing Thailand SHA project for abiding by specified health and safety standards will be issued an SHA symbol by the Tourism Authority of Thailand. More than 3,000 businesses have been certified so far, including restaurants, hotels, tourism sites, transportation services, and travel agencies.

Bangkok was recently reclassified on the Thai government’s colour-coded zoning scale, which is based on Covid-19 infection rates, going from a “dark red” zone under maximum and strict control to a “blue” zone reopening under the new tourism plan. Bangkok has been the epicentre of the latest and most severe wave of Covid-19 and vaccinations have been accelerated in the captial to reduce infection rates. Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang says nearly 80% of the population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Recent comments:
image
palooka
2021-11-01 17:19
If they could afford to get them I'm sure they would. Small business has been battered financially for over a year, where do they get the money to pay for the requirements to update to SHA standards or the fat…
Thaiger

