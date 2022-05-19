Stolen gold found scattered in northern Thailand

After a robber stole several pricy items from a gold shop earlier this week, police found 7 trays of gold ornaments in the middle of a river in northern Thailand’s Tak province. Local people showed the gold to police after they spotted it on an islet in the middle of Ping River in the main city district. The locals also showed police 6 pieces of gold ornaments including clasps of gold ornaments, and gold bracelets, on a footpath near the Wang Hin-Pra Dang Bridge in Muang district.

The robber allegedly forced staff at Thong Yaowarat Sinthawee gold shop to hand him the trays at gunpoint. He reportedly wore a half-face helmet, and stuffed the trays into a black rubbish bag. Some of the items were valued at 5 million baht, and other at 100,000 baht. Police believe the robber dropped the items while trying to get rid of evidence when he was on the run.

The gold shop is located in a superstore across from Tak provincial police headquarters (what a smart choice for a place to steal from).

Another gold shop robbery happened in Thailand last week in Chon Buri. The robber, 23 year old Kamjan Ratchsombat, first pretended to be interested in buying something from the store, and he asked staff to show him gold items. He then threatened them with the fake gun.

Kamjan grabbed several items before he fled the scene on his motorbike. Officers from Don Hualor Police station then arrested Kamjan within 10 hours of the robbery at a Chon Buri hotel where he was staying with his girlfriend. The police seized 4 gold necklaces worth over 80,000 baht, and the fake gun.

