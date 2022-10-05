Cracks in road to popular mountain in northern Thailand

Adventurers driving on the road to a popular mountain in northern Thailand might have a few obstacles ahead of them. Those obstacles include cracks in the road, along with possible mudslides.

Highway officials warn drivers that the main road is fractured to the Phu Thap Boek mountain in Phetchabun province. The officials said there were cracks and subsidence on the eighth kilometre marker on Highway 2331 in the Lom Kao district.

There was a 200-metre long crack in a section of the highway on September 28, the Bangkok Post reported. One motorcycle driver had sought help after he fell into the crack. Since then, workers have fixed the damage and removed soil and debris from a section of the road. They also put up red flags to warn drivers to be careful there.

On top of the cracks, the highway officials warned of possible mudslides. Yesterday, a district at the base of the mountain, Lom Sak, was flooded. The water level was at 10-30 centimetres of water on main roads. This was after a river and canal overflowed.



Floods are plundering communities across Thailand. Over the weekend, a viral TikTok clip posted on Saturday shows the severity of floods in Srisaket province in northeast Thailand. A group of brave citizens formed a human chain to pull a delivery driver who was swept off the road back to safety.

Chiang Mai’s main city district has also been flooded after a river overflowed.

Meanwhile, in Bangkok on Monday night, paramedics were forced to abandon their ambulances and push patients to hospitals on stretchers on foot through the water.

