Postcards from Thais struggling through the Covid-19 crisis | The Thaiger

Postcards from Thais struggling through the Covid-19 crisis
Thai citizens throughout the Kingdom have been struggling to earn enough money to survive as the government continues to enforce new measures of the state of emergency to reduce Covid-19 infections. Here are some opinions of local Thai citizens collected by the Bangkok Post.
• Kanchanaburi province (west coast of Thailand) was a popular tourist attraction where people who wanted to see Thailand’s historical events, but many of those who depended on tourism are now struggling. The historical Burma Railway bridge over the Kwai Yai River in Kanchanaburi has now been silent after tourists and vendors chose to stay home.
• Lottery vendors are currently earning as little as 80 baht per day despite attempting to sell tickets in areas that used to attract visitors. The Government Lottery Office has also postponed its April 1 draw to May 16, making it even harder for local lottery vendors trying to make ends meet. A source reports that lottery vendors used to earn at least 1,000 baht each day.
• Being aware of the current situation, some citizens have organised themselves to help people most affected by distributing meals for free. One group who calls itself ‘Muang Kan Volunteers’ has been providing 500 meal packages per day and including masks and hand sanitiser for those who can not afford to feed themselves at the moment.
• In Chai Nat (north of Bangkok), Suparat Nilrasamee, a trader who used to sell somtam (papaya salad) in Hankha district, was disappointed she did not qualify for the government’s 5,000-baht payouts due to miscommunication during the application process. Ms Suparat said her somtam business has been passed down through generations, but the government classified her as an agriculture agent. She says she is disappointed the government can disburse money to those who dismiss the aid as “small change”, while those who need to buy milk powder for infants were rejected.
• CCTV footage showed a young couple and their child riding a motorbike and snatching six eggs worth 57 baht while the stall owner was not looking. Komsan Rasrima (owner of the stall), then put up a sign asking the couple to stop stealing and ask him for the eggs instead, which he was happy to give away.
• In Trat (boarding Cambodia), farmers are reporting a huge fall in rambutan prices. Pornladda Niangnim, a rambutan farmer, says she has had to also deal with wild elephants damaging her crops. She says the price of rambutans has dropped to only 20 baht per kilogram, forcing her to take on debt to save her business.
Desperate police officer nabbed trying to rob a bank in Chachoengsao
Police general Krisana Pattanacharoen, dupty spokesman of the Royal Thai Police reports that a serving police sergeant was allegedly arrested in Chachoengsao province (east of Bangkok) for conspiring to rob a bank.
Officers from Bangpakong Police Station reported that there was a suspicious-looking man in front of Kasikornbank’s Bangwua branch in Bangpakong district.
“The suspect was seen wearing a black cloth mask, black clothes, carrying a backpack standing in front of the bank’s ATMs.”
“When patrolling police officers questioned him, he said he was an undercover police officer from the Special Branch Bureau and tried to flee.”
Officers then arrested him after trying to escape from the patrolling officers, a Glock 19 handgun was found in his jacket along with secondary magazine with 40 bullets.”
Police revealed that the suspect was 33 year old Sergeant Pannathep (last name withheld), who worked as unit commander of Police Clearance Service Centre at the Special Branch Bureau, Royal Thai Police.
General Krisana says that the man confessed to a conspiracy to rob the bank, saying that he was 400,000 baht in debt and his wife was out of work.”
“The sergeant will be charged with carrying firearms in a public place, while officers will further investigate the origin of the firearm and ammunition to see if there are other offenses involved.”
“The Special Branch Bureau will later appoint a committee to consider disciplinary punishment against the sergeant.”
Police arrest 3 as they crack down on fake mask and gel network
Provincial Police Region 1 officers have arrested 3 people who have been charged with selling a large quantity of fake hand gel dispensers and face masks. The arrests were made in Samut Prakan (south of Bangkok), Pathum Thani (north of Bangkok) and Bangkok. The provincial police believe that all 3 suspects are part of a bigger network of distributors and retailers.
Police first raided a warehouse in Thanyaburi district of Bangkok and found 138,000 masks worth around 1.6 million baht. The warehouse allegedly belongs to Banpote Kaewwaree, who has been allegedly been receiving and selling the face mask in large quantities.
According to the police, Banpote has also told them he had more masks that were hidden in a container truck owned by Anat Khunchai. Anat has since admitted that he was hired by a man called ‘Fey’ to deliver the masks to the warehouse.
The second arrest was a woman by the name of Thitiporn Sirichai who was in possession of 11,745 face masks was found at a housing estate in the Phasi Charoen district of Bangkok. She was charged with price gouging. She told police she received the masks from a supplier in Pathum Thani.
In Samut Prakan, the third case, police arrested a man who allegedly sold substandard alcohol gel through his Facebook. Charnchai Wathichanont has been charged with false advertising and selling alcohol products without permission.
He was arrested at his home where police found plastic tubs containing 617 litres of the fake gel product marked with a label “70% alcohol”.
Australian man arrested over child sexual abuse charge
Thailand’s Crime Suppression Division police have arrested 63 year old William James Petrie, an Australian man living in Central Thailand on sexual abuse charges in his home country. He was arrested at his house in Chachoengsao, east of Bangkok, where he was living with his Thai wife and her family.
The man’s wife, whose identity has been withheld, said she was shocked to learn her husband was wanted over sexual abuse crimes.
Officials said the arrest was made at the request of the Australian embassy in Thailand. Mr Petrie faces a charge of sexual abuse of children under 10 years old in the Australian state of New South Wales.
Although there is no modern extradition agreement between Australia and Thailand, Mr Petrie will be returned to Australia under the 1911 extradition agreement as Australia remains a member of the British Commonwealth and the historical treaty will apply.
