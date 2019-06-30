Wayward rocket lands in passenger seat of pick-up in Roi-et during annual rocket festival | The Thaiger

Events
Wayward rocket lands in passenger seat of pick-up in Roi-et during annual rocket festival
A local north-east rocket festival entry has made an unexpected landing, into trees hanging over a road, then dropping straight into the passenger seat of a passing pick-up.
The rocket, part of the annual Bun Bang Fai rocket festival in Suwannaphum district of Roi-Et, was a wayward entry that ended up in a tree after being launched. Over the two days of this years festival some 30 home-made rockets are fired into the skies to encourage the ‘water gods’ to start dropping rain on the north-easter rice-growing plains.
This rocket was made out of 5″ PVC pipe, 3 metres long and with a ten metre tail.
Heading home after the second day of the festival it started to rain. This dislodged the rocket that landed in a tree and crashed through the front windscreen of the pickup.
Now the locals are queuing up to buy lottery tickets that includetwo numbers – ‘516’ the last three digits of the pick-up number plate and ’27’ for the entry number of the rocket.
This was the second incident during the annual rocket season in the north-east. A spectator also died when a rocket fired into a crowd as it was being prepared for launch.
SOURCE: Tnews | PHOTO: Tnews
‘Fahsai’ is the new Miss Thailand Universe
Thai-Canadian Paweensuda ‘Fahsai’ Drouin has been crowned Miss Thailand Universe 2019. Judges chose 26 year old Paweensuda, 26 from more than 50 other contestants in the pageant’s final round at the Thunder Dome in Bangkok last night (Saturday).
Miriam Sornprommas was first runner-up and Thanatchaphon Boonsang second runner-up.
Paweensuda is 180 centimetres tall, was born and raised in Canada and her father is Canadian (which makes her Canadian?).
She graduated in kinesiology with first-class honours from the University of Calgary. Paweensuda moved to Thailand as an adult to pursue a career in modelling and DJing.
She competed in several other beauty pageants, earning titles in some, prior to this year’s Miss Thailand Universe contest. She was second runner-up in the Miss Universe Thailand 2017 competition.
Paweensuda receives 1.5 million cash, a Volkswagen valued at 3.8 million baht and a condo valued at 12 million baht. She will represent Thailand in the Miss Universe quest later this year in South Korea.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand goes to the dogs – International Dog Show 2019
This year’s Thailand International Dog Show is being held at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok from July 4-7. The event, which takes up more than 10,000 square metres of exhibition space, will be open from 10am to 8pm each day.
Over 200 local and international exhibitors will be showcasing the latest dog care products and services to the expected 200,000 visitors. The event will also feature an array of dog contests and activities for dog lovers.
Now in its 18th year, the show is still proving to be Thailand’s most anticipated event for dog lovers and the largest of its kind in the ASEAN region.
Highlighted activities include the FCI Thailand International Dog Show, in which over 5,000 dogs of all breeds from all over the world compete for trophies, decided by an international judging panel based on internationally agreed judging criteria.
There will also be a Pitbull Weight Pulling Championship, a dog grooming competition featuring the country’s top professionals, a dog bed and wheelchair workshop, a pottery workshop by Ban Din Yen, Lollipop Cake Catering: DIY dog cake decoration, DIY dog accessories and a wide array of fun-filled activities.
Impact say they’ve inject 30 million baht into the staging of this year’s show that will be held under the “Dog’s Fit City” theme.
SOURCE: The Nation
ASEAN’s bid for the 2034 World Cup
Today’s last day of the ASEAN Summit in Bangkok is considering a proposal, from the foreign ministers of the ten member nations to submit a bid to host the football World Cup in 2034.
The only Asian hosts of the World Cup so far have been Japan and South Korea, in 2002.
Thailand’s Foreign Minister, Don Pramudwinai, says the proposal to host the tournament was initiated by the football associations of the member countries and was endorsed by ASEAN foreign ministers.
Once approved by ASEAN leaders he said that authorities concerned would commence the bidding process.
Other countries competing to host the 2034 World Cup are Egypt, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand. China is widely seen as the next Asian frontrunner to hold the tournament, with its massive sporting market, wealth and infrastructure to match.
Southeast Asia is home to tens of millions of passionate fans but it lacks high-level national teams, as well as the facilities to put on the massive event.
It is unclear which of the 10 members would host games or how FIFA would allocate the automatic qualification normally given to tournament hosts.
