Thai OnlyFans couple who turned holiday resort into a porn shoot wanted by police

Police are looking for a Thai OnlyFans couple who turned the popular holiday resort of Wang Nam Khiao into a porn shoot setting.

Three of the couple’s sex tapes were circulated online yesterday in secret group chats in the popular Thai Line application.

The videos, which soon went viral, feature the couple having sex in a resort room with a forest view through the window. The caption on the video states the location is at a resort in Wang Nam Khiao district of Nakhon Ratchasima, or Korat.

The videos of the couple engaging in sexual acts were downloaded from their OnlyFans account by a fan of their work. The fan then uploaded the videos to secret Line groups where people were charged to view the pornographic acts.

Pongthep Malachasing, President of Wang Nam Khiao’s Tourism Promotion Association, is disgusted by the videos and says it ruins the reputation of the district.

“Their sex content is unacceptable and the couple deserve to be condemned. I don’t believe the resort owner supports these 2 creators, and anyone with the same idea needs to stop now. I want the relevant agencies to take the case seriously and prosecute the couple to avoid similar issues in the future. Thai people should protect Wang Nam Khiao’s image as a tourist attraction full of beautiful nature and temples.”

The Korat Mayor, Supoj Seanmee, contacted Wang Nam Khiao police to find out the exact location used by the couple and their personal details but both are unknown at present.

Pornography is illegal in Thailand and if found guilty of violating the Computer Act the sexy couple face a penalty of up to 5 years in jail and a fine of up to 100,000 baht, for creating and publishing pornographic material.

Only 4 months ago an OnlyFans content creator filed a complaint to the police after her videos were stolen and posted on random gambling websites for free access. The 25 year old Arisa “Kwang” Siangluecha claimed the videos were her copyright. But the complaint backfired because police prosecuted her instead.

Pornography is still a controversial issue in Thailand and many believe it is morally wrong. The popular PornHub site was banned in Thailand in 2020, and many Thai sex content creators were arrested.

SOURCE: Kapook | Sanook