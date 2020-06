Report alleges man exposing genitals in viral clip is local government official | The Thaiger

A video of a man exposing his genitals while alone in an office setting has gone viral on Thai social media as rumours abound that the man in question is a local administration official in north-east Thailand.

A report in Nation Thailand today says the man is thought to be a permanent secretary in a local administration office in Ubon Ratchathani, in the north east of the country. Thai-language newspaper Kom Chad Luek alleges the man is employed at the Khok Cham Rae sub-district administration organisation, where the video appears to have been made late last week.

It’s understood the official has previously undergone psychiatric treatment. He was also transferred to another government office in 2014 following complaints of corruption from local residents. As part of an investigation into claims of shady procurement dealings and budget misappropriation, the man was transferred but later allowed to return to his former office. The results of the investigation are not known.

