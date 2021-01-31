North East aviation college faces funding shortfall and allegations of corruption | The Thaiger

North East
North East aviation college faces funding shortfall and allegations of corruption
Almost 200 million baht has “disappeared” from the bank account of the International Aviation College, part of the Nakhon Phanom University. They’ve now approached the Thai government for support to help tackle its liquidity problems. Without an injection of cash the aviation college may have to close down. The IAC has trained thousands of Thailand’s commercial pilots in one of the fastest growing aviation sectors in the world.
The acting president the Nakhon Phanom University has announced that 200 million baht was missing from its accounts. According to the Bangkok Post, Assoc Prof Kittichai Trairatanasirichai had ordered the financial records to be audited to find the missing monies but admitted the college’s funding from the government had been dropping for years.
Nakhon Phanom is in the far north east of Thailand running along the Mekong River on the Laos border.
In 2021, no additional funds were allocated to the college. Kittichai was unable to address any specific allegation of theft or corruption. The problems at the college co-incide with a critical drop in demand for commercial pilots in Thailand, and the world, since many of the World’s aviation fleets remain grounded.
“The university president he asked state agencies such as the State Audit Office to examine the college’s finances.”
But Arom Pattawi, Dean of the International Aviation College claims that the college’s financial woes are the result of “mismanagement”.
“The college did not have enough money to pay for the salaries of its staff.”
“There were almost no students studying at the college, while salaries totalling over 3 million baht pm still needed to be paid.”
Staff and alumni have filed complaints with the Nakhon Phanom provincial saying that “they suspected corruption”.
In November last year, the university’s former president was removed due to accusations of “poor governance”, according to the Bangkok Post.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Monk arrested on drug charges, allegedly told police methamphetamine was a merit gift
Police arrested a 45 year old Buddhist monk for allegedly getting high on methamphetamine at a temple in the Isaan province Buriram. The monk allegedly told police that a follower gave him the drugs as a merit gift and convinced him to take it.
Satuek district police say they received a complaint from the Baan Kok Mueng temple’s abbot claiming that a monk at the temple was acting suspiciously and suspected the monk could be involved in illegal activities.
Police investigated the claims and had the monk, Thawatchai Konglert, do a urine drug test on the spot. Police say the Thawatchai tested positive for drugs and was then forced to leave the monkhood.
He allegedly told police that a follower had offered him the drugs, as well as the equipment to take the drugs, as a merit gift. Thawatchai allegedly told police that he refused the gift at first, but when his follower came back and persuaded him that it was a merit gift, he decided to take it.
Thawatchai has a history of drug use and became a monk to start a new life, according to Pattaya News. He had been arrested in the past for allegedly possessing 15 methamphetamine pills. The Pattaya News did not report on if he was convicted or when the previous arrest was.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Transport
Ring road collapses leaving at least 10 injured in Nakhon Ratchasima
An elevated section of a ring road in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima has collapsed, leaving at least 10 workers injured. The incident occurred on Sura Narai Road in tambon Khok Sung in Muang district at around 2pm today. The injured included 1 Thai and the others Cambodian and Burmese nationals.
Most had cuts on their bodies while some had broken limbs, according to the Bangkok Post. They were sent to 3 local hospitals for care. An initial investigation found that scaffolds in which the workers were standing on to prepare the bed for paving had collapsed. The almost 15 kilometre-long road project was built to ease traffic in downtown Nakhon Ratchasima.
Construction for the project, which cost 1.4 billion baht, started in January of 2018. It was scheduled to be completed by January 4 of this year, but clearly missed its completion deadline date. Si Sang-Chok Chai was listed as the contractor.
Authorities say they are awaiting more information of the collapse following a full investigation, with a possibility of more injury reports to come.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
North East
800+ people found in close contact with an infected food vendor in Nakhon Phanom
Local disease control workers are continuing to track and trace Covid-19 infections at several villages in the That Phanom district of Nakhon Phanom, north eastern Thailand. The areas were locked down after a 51 year old local food vendor tested positive for Covid-19 and more than 800 people were reported to have had contact with the infected person.
According to the CCSA spokesman, the vendor had been in contact with many people who have been to high risk areas including Bangkok and Rayong. About 10 people in Nakhon Phanom are at high risk of infection from the vendor, but tested negative, while nearly 1,000 other people are at low risk.
Nakhon Phanom’s governor says 5 people, in close contact with the vendor, tested negative, while the other 829 are waiting for their test results. He adds that the active case finding is continuing in the nearby villages and areas.
“Places visited by the infected person are thoroughly cleansed every day.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Visa amnesty extended to May 30 this year for stranded tourists
North East aviation college faces funding shortfall and allegations of corruption
Lights, camera, Covid – Tourism Ministry wants film crews to come to Thailand now
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
Pattaya Beach, fly over the pristine but horrifyingly empty beaches | VIDEO
7 million Thais already signed up to latest stimulus package
Road sweeper finds an unexploded shell on Chon Buri highway
Covid-19 – Thailand report for Saturday
Thailand News Today – Week in review | January 30
Thai police officers crippled by accumulated 270 billion baht debt
Re-openings and easing of restrictions in Chon Buri, effective Monday, February 1
3 arrested over January 16 ping pong bomb attack in Bangkok
Myanmar Election Commission pours cold water on the Army’s claims of election fraud
Body dumped on the roadside in Phuket
Taxi and transport drivers calling for help from the Thai government
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
Thailand News Today | Island Party Crackdown | January 28
Survey finds Thais want tourists back… but with quarantine
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
Thailand News Today | Restrictions on Bangkok and Pattaya to be lifted? | January 27
Monk arrested on drug charges, allegedly told police methamphetamine was a merit gift
Ask The Thais | Road deaths, dating foreigners, and is ‘farang’ racist?
Restaurants to serve alcohol again, other restrictions to be eased
Thailand’s immunisation plan might be delayed, EU threatens ban on vaccine exports
Methamphetamine worth 51 million baht found washed up on Koh Samui beach
Scrub away Pattaya’s restrictions with a Walking Street wash-a-thon
Body dumped on the roadside in Phuket
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
- Business3 days ago
Survey finds Thais want tourists back… but with quarantine
- Business2 days ago
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
- Economy2 days ago
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
- Koh Samui2 days ago
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
- Crime2 days ago
Monk arrested on drug charges, allegedly told police methamphetamine was a merit gift
- Thailand3 days ago
Restaurants to serve alcohol again, other restrictions to be eased
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s immunisation plan might be delayed, EU threatens ban on vaccine exports
Toby Andrews
Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 10:27 am
Another Thai organisation going broke. The police, taxi drivers, hotels, restaurants, Thai air ways, who next?