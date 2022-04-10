Connect with us

Man shoots and kills hospital patient in Thailand’s Northeast

Tara Abhasakun

A man shot and killed a hospital patient in Pak Khat district of Bueng Kan province in Thailand’s Northeast yesterday. Police arrested the 21 year old shooter, and he remains in custody during the investigation. A video posted on social media shows an armed man in a blue T-shirt, entering the hospital’s emergency room. The man is then seen shooting an injured man on a gurney, frightening two female staff.

The police questioned medical staff who witnessed the shooting, in order to find the suspect’s identity, then seek an arrest warrant. Thai media reports that police arrested the shooter hours later at a different hospital, where he went to seek attention to his wrist injuries.

The victim was a 21 year old man, as was the shooter. The incident reportedly happened after an alleged fight between two groups at a local restaurant. Another man, 20 years old, is also in custody on a charge of helping the shooter escape.

This news follows another shooting in Thailand last week when a Chon Buri man shot and killed his son before killing himself at a school in the main city district. The man also shot and wounded his wife, who was rushed to Chon Buri Hospital. The couple reportedly had a tense quarrel before the man shot his son and wife, shortly before shooting and killing himself. Reports say the woman had filed a complaint against her husband for physical assault and knife attacks the month before.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-04-10 11:14
    Not enough information for the why. Gang? Argument? Lover's quarrel?
    image
    Lawyers_Guns_and_Money
    2022-04-10 12:29
    1 hour ago, HolyCowCm said: Not enough information for the why. Gang? Argument? Lover's quarrel? Bald joke?
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-04-10 12:37
    5 minutes ago, Lawyers_Guns_and_Money said: Bald joke? Alopecia? So you are saying he will only be SLAPPED with a fine and no jail time?
    image
    Lawyers_Guns_and_Money
    2022-04-10 12:45
    6 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: Alopecia? So you are saying he will only be SLAPPED with a fine and no jail time? He won't be allowed to shoot anyone in an emergency room for 10 years. And he will have…
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

