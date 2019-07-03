Khon Kaen school evacuated over fears building ‘near collapse’ | The Thaiger

More than 100 teachers and students have been evacuated from a Khon Kaen school in the north-east. The evacuation was sparked by fears the 40 year old building may collapse.

The Ban Lao Nadi School in Khon Kaen’s Muang district was evacuated this morning along with school furniture and teaching materials.

Khon Kaen Primary Educational Service Area Office 1 deputy chief Rangsarit Thanaphumchai led officials to inspect the buildings and visit the students, who are now taking their classes in a multi-purpose pavilion and the canteen on the school premises. He said his office had already submitted a special budget in this financial year to construct a replacement building.

The evacuation took place after the Khon Kaen Provincial Administrative Organisation’s engineering team deemed the two buildings unsafe earlier this week. The structures, one built 43 years ago and other 38, had greatly deteriorated over time and could collapse at any time, according to officials. The two buildings have now been sealed off and danger signs erected.

Ban Lao Nadi School has 179 students and eight teachers.

SOURCE: The Nation