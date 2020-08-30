Connect with us

North East

Kalasin drowning victim’s body recovered

Jack Burton

Published 

20 mins ago

 on 

Kalasin drowning victim&#8217;s body recovered | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Yongyuth Phuphuangpet
    • follow us in feedly

Police In Isaan’s Kalasin province announced today that the body of an elderly woman, who fell into Lam Pao stream in the capital’s central district and was believed drowned, was found.

On Friday, 76 year old Chan Phonpradit, and her 42 year old daughter Malaithip, went fishing on the bank of the Lam Pao stream near a low dam at Don Sanuan village.

Both women fell into the stream. Malaithip managed to swim to safety but couldn’t help her mother, who disappeared into the swift current. She was believed drowned.

A search was launched the same day by a team of divers from a local rescue unit.

Chan’s body was found at around noon today about, 2 kilometres downstream from the weir.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Nakhon Phanom school director in hot water over alleged toilet spycam

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

Nakhon Phanom school director in hot water over alleged toilet spycam | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Screenshot/Red Skull Forever Facebook page

The director of a school in the northeastern Nakhon Phanom province has been “moved to an inactive post” pending the results of an investigation into a video that shows him placing a camera in the toilet of a pub. The head of the primary school, in Ban Phaeng district, has been assigned to the District 2 provincial education office until the inquiry is complete. Officials of the provincial education office have established a fact-finding panel to determine whether the man’s alleged action was intentional. The director of the office told reporters today that even if it’s deemed to be unintentional, […]

Continue Reading

North East

Isaan woman killed in landmine blast

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

Isaan woman killed in landmine blast | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

Police in Isaan’s Surin province announced today that a woman there was killed when she stepped on a landmine while foraging for mushrooms in the forest close the Cambodian border. A duty officer at Buachet Police Station said 44 year old Sumilta Saleeme was killed by the blast yesterday morning. She was one of 9 people who went into the forest in the Charat subdistrict, but fortunately no one else was injured in the incident. “This area was once a war zone and mines were laid. Authorities haven’t defused them all at the moment. If anyone wants to pick wild […]

Continue Reading

Business

Public concerned with costs of MRT’s Isaan project

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 days ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

Public concerned with costs of MRT&#8217;s Isaan project | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Money is a main concern for businesses and investors involved in a project by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand to construct an electric light rail train line in the Isaan province Nakhon Ratchasima. Some say MRT should reconsider the type of train planned for the project and go for a more cost efficient option. Province’s proposed MRT Green Line is planned to stretch 11.5 kilometres with 21 stations. It would be similar to Bangkok’s MRT lines, but smaller. The project is estimated to cost around 7 billion baht. Construction is planned to start in 2022 and will take […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending