Kalasin drowning victim’s body recovered
Police In Isaan’s Kalasin province announced today that the body of an elderly woman, who fell into Lam Pao stream in the capital’s central district and was believed drowned, was found.
On Friday, 76 year old Chan Phonpradit, and her 42 year old daughter Malaithip, went fishing on the bank of the Lam Pao stream near a low dam at Don Sanuan village.
Both women fell into the stream. Malaithip managed to swim to safety but couldn’t help her mother, who disappeared into the swift current. She was believed drowned.
A search was launched the same day by a team of divers from a local rescue unit.
Chan’s body was found at around noon today about, 2 kilometres downstream from the weir.
Nakhon Phanom school director in hot water over alleged toilet spycam
The director of a school in the northeastern Nakhon Phanom province has been “moved to an inactive post” pending the results of an investigation into a video that shows him placing a camera in the toilet of a pub. The head of the primary school, in Ban Phaeng district, has been assigned to the District 2 provincial education office until the inquiry is complete. Officials of the provincial education office have established a fact-finding panel to determine whether the man’s alleged action was intentional. The director of the office told reporters today that even if it’s deemed to be unintentional, […]
Isaan woman killed in landmine blast
Police in Isaan’s Surin province announced today that a woman there was killed when she stepped on a landmine while foraging for mushrooms in the forest close the Cambodian border. A duty officer at Buachet Police Station said 44 year old Sumilta Saleeme was killed by the blast yesterday morning. She was one of 9 people who went into the forest in the Charat subdistrict, but fortunately no one else was injured in the incident. “This area was once a war zone and mines were laid. Authorities haven’t defused them all at the moment. If anyone wants to pick wild […]
Public concerned with costs of MRT’s Isaan project
Money is a main concern for businesses and investors involved in a project by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand to construct an electric light rail train line in the Isaan province Nakhon Ratchasima. Some say MRT should reconsider the type of train planned for the project and go for a more cost efficient option. Province’s proposed MRT Green Line is planned to stretch 11.5 kilometres with 21 stations. It would be similar to Bangkok’s MRT lines, but smaller. The project is estimated to cost around 7 billion baht. Construction is planned to start in 2022 and will take […]
