John Legend & Chrissy Teigen check out the tastes at a Korat Market | The Thaiger

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen check out the tastes at a Korat Market
American music legend, John Legend, and his Thai-American wife Chrissy Teigen headed to a Nakhon Ratchasima food market only to be surrounded by locals trying to get a quick selfie.
The army of fans surround the musician, his wife and daughter to follow them around the market in the 25 minute Facebook post. It was smiles all around but as the video wears on so does the patience of the American singer whose only protection appears to be a plain-shirt body-guard who is at least 40 centimetres taller than everyone around him (he doesn’t stand out at all).
A Thai policemen comes to their rescue and helps escort them somewhere a bit quieter.
Legend’s model wife Chrissy Teigen is seen almost wearing her dress as any number of wardrobe malfunctions appear moments away from happening throughout the video.
The family were reported to have visited a number of famous Korat landmarks during their visit to the area.
Legend performed in Bangkok in March 2018 this year as part of his Darkness and Light tour.
Thai bus travels ‘sideways’ along north-east highway
VIDEO: สุดจัดปลัดบอก ปลัดลาออกยังบอกว่าสุดจัด
A bus, making its way from Nakhon Ratchasima, to Udon Thani, has surprised the passengers in the car behind. They did what we all would do in these circumstances. Notify the police? No, post it on Facebook!
The bus was travelling, crab-like, slightly sideways, at reasonably high speed for many kilometres. The bus’s wheel alignment was well out of whack or something was loose. Either way, the bus was a danger for everyone on the road, and the passengers, as its journey was captured, making its way through Khon Kaen in north-east Thailand.
On a positive note, the passengers on the right hand side of the bus had a lovely view of the road ahead.
How to raise rats and other livestock: lessons from a north-eastern school
A school in Surin province, north-east Thailand, is teaching students how to make a living raising small livestock such as wild rats and voles.
Local farmers will often pay up to 1,000 baht for breeding rodents, with fully-grown ones sold for meat at 120 baht a kilo. Rodent meat remains a traditional food source in some parts of rural Thailand.
With rodents only requiring a small enclosure, raising them is easier compared to most other livestock. 12th grade student Charuvith Charoensup explains that the rodents eat grass, rice, maize and other vegetables.
Thakongwithaya school in Sangkha district also provides courses in raising cattle, goats and fish, all under the supervision of appropriately-named principal Surapong Rattanakot.
British man repays street vendor’s kindness by scamming him
Surichat, a 50 year old BBQ food vendor in Khon Kaen province, north-eastern Thailand, became the victim of a shameless petty con-artist when he tried to help the man out of financial difficulty. The man introduced himself as ‘Stuart’ and claimed to be from England. He told Surichat he had a wife and child in Bangkok but was living in a Khon Kaen hostel since his wife kicked him out.
Stuart became a regular visitor to Surichat’s shop, stopping every day for drinks and some food. Surichat would call a motorbike taxi for him and when Stuart claimed to have lost his wallet one day, the driver didn’t charge him.
The following day, Stuart told Surichat he was going to Bangkok to meet a friend who was bringing a credit card from Stuart’s mother in England. But on the day he was meant to travel, he claimed his friend had been in a fight with an Australian man and was in police custody. Stuart claimed he would be unable to get his mother’s credit card and had nowhere to stay.
Surichat, feeling sorry for the man, gave him 1,000 baht. Stuart returned the money two days later, but the following day sent an email asking to borrow some more. In total, over the next couple of days, Surichat gave him 4,000 baht, after which Stuart left for Bangkok, claiming to be getting some money.
When he didn’t return, Surichat texted him, asking for his whereabouts and saying people were worried about him. Stuart’s reaction was to text him back, calling him stupid, and then proceeding to text inappropriate images to Surichat’s wife.
Surichat later found out that he was not Stuart’s first victim, with another man having lost 10,000 baht to the conman. He plans to file a police report.
