image
North East

Fire kills man at his mother’s funeral in Kalasin

Jack Burton

Published 

8 mins ago

 on 

Fire kills man at his mother's funeral in Kalasin
PHOTO: Thai Rath
Police in Issan’s Kalasin province say a man has died in a fire that destroyed a wooden hut near the house where funeral rites were being held for his mother. The duty officer at the province’s main city police station identified the man as Sai Seema, aged 50.

Sai’s mother had died the previous day and her cremation was scheduled for yesterday. Funeral rites were being held at her home in Ban Nong Bua village in tambon Phon Thong. Neighbours told police they saw Sai sitting away from everyone else and drinking alone, when he suddenly stood up, said he was going to buy some petrol and walked off to a grocery store in the village.

A fire broke out shortly afterward in a hut near the house where the funeral was being held. The flames quickly devoured the entire hut and neighbours called police. Firefighters arrived and put out the fire in about 20 minutes. Sai’s charred body was found in the smoldering ruins, and a petrol can and a beer bottle were found near the body.

It’s believed Sai set himself on fire using the petrol, and the flames then spread to the hut.

The neighbours say Sai had appeared stressed out after his mother died, and drank heavily. Police are investigating.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Crime

Woman arrested for boyfriend’s stabbing death

Jack Burton

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

Woman arrested for boyfriend's stabbing death
PHOTO: Line Today

Police in Bangkok have arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing her longtime boyfriend to death in Issan’s Khon Kaen province. Officers of the Crime Suppression Division and Khon Kaen’s Muang police station arrested Thanphicha Rodnongkheng at a rented house near Victory Monument last night.

28 year old Thanphicha, aka. “Mind”, was wanted on a warrant issued by the Khon Kaen Provincial Court for “assault leading to death”. Thanphicha’s boyfriend, 27 year old Manop Amthao, was found dead with stab wounds in their rented room in Khon Kaen’s Muang district on May 28. Thanphicha was nowhere to be found.

Investigators concluded the victim’s missing transgender girlfriend was the prime suspect, and obtained an arrest warrant. The hunt led them to Bangkok. Under interrogation, the suspect denied any involvement. Police were not convinced. Security cameras recorded Thanphicha carrying two black plastic bags and a shoulder bag, about 4:30am on May 27 as she walked along the streets away from where they stayed. She was spotted at 4 locations. They suspect the plastic bags contained bloodstained clothing, which she later discarded.

She is being returned, in custody, to Khon Kaen. The investigation is continuing.

Woman arrested for boyfriend's stabbing death

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

North East

500 volunteer teachers to help students in remote areas

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

500 volunteer teachers to help students in remote areas
PHOTO: Equitable Education Fund Facebook

Students in rural areas will get a little extra help when it comes to online “distance learning” before schools are able to open again on July 1. 500 volunteers are assisting around 80,000 students across the country, many who are in remote areas such as villages in the mountains and on islands.

The national “distance learning” experiment, to keep school going during the time of the lockdowns, was deemed a failure, mainly because of the problems of remote areas, lack of wifi availability and access to computers.

Students cannot ask questions or get help from the teacher through the current distance learning program. Reception has also been faulty in some remote areas, with some students unable to access classes. The Equitable Education Fund recruited volunteers with a background in teaching or education degree to help the students in 45 provinces with their studies until classes resume from July 1.

“Long distance learning isn’t easy to adapt to. Parents may not be able to help their children grabble with the content of some on-air classes,” an EEF official said.

The volunteers will also help educate students and families about preventing the return of the coronavirus.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

"ครูหลังม้า"เป็นรูปแบบการสอนในอดีต ที่ถูกปัดฝุ่นมาใช้ใหม่ในช่วง COVID-19 ระบาด โดยเฉพาะกับพื้นที่ห่างไกล…

Posted by กสศ. กองทุนเพื่อความเสมอภาคทางการศึกษา on Sunday, June 7, 2020

Crime

Two transnational drug smuggling gangs busted

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

Two transnational drug smuggling gangs busted
PHOTO: Thai Residents

Police have cracked down on two transnational drug trafficking gangs who both smuggle and distribute large amounts of methamphetamine as well as other drugs in and out of Thailand.

11 members of the gang “Black Sashimi” were arrested for drugs trafficked from Thailand to Japan using Thai females ‘mules’ to carry the drugs into the country. The alleged gang leader, a Nigerian man, was arrested as well as Thai and other foreign members involved. Authorities found thousands of “ya ba” methamphetamine pills as well as hundreds of grams of crystal methamphetamine, ketamine, cocaine and ecstasy pills. Thai Residents reported the bust, but it is unclear if it was Thai or Japanese authorities who made the arrests.

Thai police also cracked down on the gang known as “One Raptor,” seizing hundreds of kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, heroin and ketamine as well as more than 250 million baht in cash. Police also arrested a man involved in the gang. The drug syndicate smuggles drugs into the Isan region, crossing the Laos-Thailand border, then distributes the drugs to Bangkok and other major cities.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

