Nakhon Ratchasima Police arrest 2 suspects in Facebook/Line scam

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Police TV

Today, police from northeastern Thailands’ Nakhon Ratchasima province arrested 2 suspects for being part of an alleged Facebook hacking gang. The announcement comes from a press conference the police held.

The gang reportedly duped Korat girls into transferring money to them by posing as the girls’ relatives.

The case starts back in March when Chalermluck Phuwasawat, the victim of the fraud, was targeted by her faux-relative “Prasit”. Prasit, is a relative of Chalermluck who had reportedly lost his phone 5 years prior. “Prasit’s Line” asked to borrow money from his “relative” to buy some “product”. Chalermluck acquiesced to the request and sent the non-relative 47,000 baht.

Then, the same day, the gang struck again. This time the gang targeted Somchit Phuwasawat. But the gang only defrauded their victim for 10,500 baht. The victims, at an unknown juncture, realised they’d been hoodwinked and contacted the authorities. The police investigated the victims’ claims and determined they had been victims of a scam.

A collection of police divisions worked in tandem over 3 months to collect evidence on the scam case. Then, after the 3 months of diligent work, police arrested 21 year old Pinyo Kongkong, in Chanthaburi province, eastern Thailand. Pinyo was charged with collective fraud by presenting oneself as someone else and having illegal access to computer data. As well as using deceit in regard to a computer system. Police seized 1 mobile phone, 2 ATM cards, and bank account checks.

3 Million baht was also reportedly “found”.

Police also arrested Watcharaphon Siributr. They say Pinyo received a 10% commission, although they did say 10% of what figure. Police warn the family of the victims to be wary of transferring money to the Bangkok bank account number 4367045210 and Krung Thai bank account number 8350042990. They say to be cautious of people on Line and Facebook.

Yesterday, the Thaiger prophetically wrote how the police warned the public to be wary of people who pretend they want to be your friends on social media. It would seem the warning should extend to “family” on social media as well.

SOURCE: Police TV

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

