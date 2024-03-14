Young vendor nabbed for illicit e-cigarette sales in Nong Khai


Police in Nong Khai arrested an 18 year old for illegally selling imported e-cigarettes, seizing 30 boxes hidden in a shoulder bag, ready for distribution.

In a significant crackdown on the illegal e-cigarette trade, police in Nong Khai detained a young individual for operating an illicit business out of a local resort room. The arrest took place yesterday when the officers discovered 30 boxes of e-cigarettes, which had been smuggled into the country without passing through the correct customs procedures.

The police operation was led by Police Colonel Yuthana Ngamchad, Chief of Nong Khai Police Station, alongside Police Colonel Kasem Mutaporn, Chief of Provincial Police. Their investigation had identified suspicious activity linked to the young suspect, who had rented a room at a resort in Phra That Bang Phuan Sub-district, Mueang Nong Khai District.

During the raid, officers found the suspect inside the room, where he confessed to having e-cigarettes. Upon further search, they uncovered not only the e-cigarettes but also seven boxes of e-cigarette pods concealed within a white shoulder bag. These products were prepared for sale to teenagers and customers in the area, reported KhaoSod.

The suspect was charged with aiding and abetting the concealment, sale, and possession of goods known to have been illegally imported into the kingdom.

In related news, authorities in Kamphaeng Saen, Nakhon Pathom, were left stunned as they uncovered a thriving black market for e-cigarettes, with minors allegedly freely purchasing from a suspicious vending machine.

In a bustling market scene in Kamphaeng Saen, the Thai Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) received a tip-off from concerned locals, triggering a jaw-dropping investigation into underage vaping.

Responding swiftly to the report, CPPD operatives descended upon the market, determined to root out the illicit activity.

The CPPD’s probe revealed a disturbing truth: a clandestine vending machine peddling e-cigarettes and e-liquids, allegedly accessible to scores of unsuspecting minors. No discernible owner was found.

