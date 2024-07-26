Yala durian farmers struggle with low prices after export rejection

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Durian farmers in Yala are facing severe financial hardship due to plummeting prices, with farm-gate prices ranging from 55 to 80 baht per kilogramme. Farmers are appealing for assistance to raise the prices to at least 100 baht per kilogramme.

The issue arose after China rejected four shipments of durians, totalling approximately 17,000 kilogrammes, citing the presence of caterpillars. Investigations revealed that these durians originated from the central southern region of Thailand, not from the three southern border provinces, including Yala.

Yala Governor Ampol Phongsuwan emphasised the high quality of Yala’s durians, known for their delicious, sweet, and rich flavour. He assured that the province has stringent measures in place to prevent caterpillar infestations from the flowering stage, utilising innovative agricultural techniques such as light to deter caterpillars.

“I can guarantee the quality of Yala durians. The first batch for this season was harvested on July 23. The reports of caterpillar infestations in Yala durians are unfounded. We have rigorous checks to ensure only high-quality durians are exported.”

Masobri is a local buyer who purchases durians directly from farmers to sell to packing houses in Yala.

“Currently, we can buy durians at 55 to 80 baht per kilogramme and sell them to packing houses for 80 to 100 baht per kilogramme. The costs for labour, transport, and other expenses amount to 7 baht per kilogramme, leaving us with a profit of 13 baht per kilogramme.

“If the prices at the packing houses were between 120 and 170 baht per kilogramme, farm-gate prices would not fall below 100 baht per kilogramme. Ideally, farm prices should be between 100 and 120 baht per kilogramme. We urgently need support from the authorities.”

Bura Heng, a durian farmer in Yala, echoed these concerns, reported KhaoSod.

“Today, I sold durians at 80 baht per kilogramme for high-quality ones and 55 baht for smaller ones. It’s really tough. If we could get at least 100 baht per kilogramme, it would be more manageable.

“Fertiliser, pesticides, and other farming expenses are high, and we are not making a profit. The current prices are unsustainable, and we are barely making ends meet.

“I urge the relevant authorities to address this issue promptly so that we can have some breathing room and not be overwhelmed by the financial burden.”