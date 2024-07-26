Thai rapist attempts to kill 14 year old victim after her pregnancy

Photo via Facebook/ไพฑูรย์ อินทศิลา

The family of a 14 year old Thai girl is seeking justice after an influential 72 year old man in the southern province of Surat Thani repeatedly raped the teenager for over a year and tried to kill her to conceal his crime after she became pregnant.

The victim’s 49 year old mother, Suphannee, filed a rape complaint at Hua Sai Police Station in Surat Thani’s Hua Sai district yesterday, July 25. Suphannee said the rapist, 72 year old Jarun, had been sexually assaulting her daughter Nam for over a year.

Suphannee said she became aware of the situation on July 24 when Jarun tried to murder Nam to cover up his pedophile behaviour after the girl became pregnant.

Nam met Jarun while riding a motorbike past his palm plantation. Jarun asked Nam to stop for a chat but instead of talking he dragged her deep into his plantation and attempted to strangle Nam with a checkered cloth.

Jarun beat Nam repeatedly in the face and body with a wooden stick. He told Nam that it was the last day of her life before raping her. Luckily, Nam managed to escape and fled to her aunt for help.

Nam was taken to hospital to be treated for severe physical and mental injuries. She is now in the fourth month of her pregnancy. There has been no report on whether or not the attack affected her pregnancy.

Suphannee later told ThaiRath that Jarun tried to hush the case by offering the victim and her family members money but they refused. Jarun then sought the community leader’s assistance to avoid arrest.

Suphannee added that Jarun did not feel guilty about what he had done. He was living a normal life and seemed happy, unlike her daughter and her family.

ThaiRath reported that social media influencer Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet is now following up on the case to bring the rapist to justice.