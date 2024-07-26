Thai beauty queen sparks online drama over airline seat

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A misunderstanding involving Thai beauty queen Nampech Teeyapa and renowned YouTuber Spin9 has sparked significant online drama.

Nampech criticised an airline for providing a lower-grade seat than she expected despite paying nearly 400,000 baht, which she believed would secure her a Qsuite seat. However, her ticket was for a standard business class seat on a Boeing 777-300ER, which does not feature Qsuite or Premium Economy seating as she had thought.

The beauty queen’s initial outrage appeared to be directed solely at the airline but the situation escalated when she tagged Spin9, a popular tech and travel reviewer, in an Instagram story. In her post, she accused Spin9 of misleading content and seeking engagement at her expense.

“When booking tickets, it clearly states which flights have Qsuite and which don’t, with different prices. Who is really at fault here, Spin9? Don’t just make your content famous at the expense of others. You benefit from free reviews, but others are genuinely affected. Don’t add to their troubles.”

Nampech mistakenly believed that Spin9’s content had referenced her specific issue with the airline, but Spin9’s video had been created three months earlier. This was clarified by Spin9’s wife, Suching, who responded on social media.

“Nampech, have you misunderstood something? Spin9 has never mentioned or known you before being tagged today. The website that wrote about you referenced Spin9’s earlier review. Please read carefully and post a new story to apologise.”

Realising her mistake, Nampech later apologised via her Instagram story, stating that she had resolved the misunderstanding with Spin9. She acknowledged that Spin9 had not created any content about her but maintained that her confusion was understandable. She urged everyone to avoid further drama and mentioned her willingness to take legal action if necessary.

Despite Nampech’s attempts to settle the matter, social media users continued to discuss her actions. Many criticised her for not fully grasping her mistake and dragging an unrelated party into the dispute. While she expressed a desire to move past the issue, her comments about seeking benefits and readiness to go to court kept the conversation going, reported KhaoSod.