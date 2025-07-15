Motorcyclist tragically dies in Chanthaburi truck collision

A tragic accident occurred in Chanthaburi when a six-wheel truck obstructed the road while making a turn into a lane. A 27 year old motorcyclist failed to notice in time and collided with the truck, resulting in his immediate death.

The incident, which took place today, July 15, was investigated by Police Lieutenant Amnat Phuchong, an inquiry officer at Mueang Chanthaburi Police Station, alongside a forensic doctor from Phra Pokklao Hospital and rescue volunteers from Sawang Katanyu, Chanthaburi.

The collision between the motorcycle and the truck happened on Saenlang Road in Mueang district, heading towards Wang Saem subdistrict in Makham district, near the entrance of Soi Thaluang 42 in Ban Thung Tanod.

Upon arrival at the scene, the body of the deceased was discovered on the road in front of a white Hino truck with the yellow license plate 73-4077 from Nakhon Pathom. The truck, loaded with empty baskets, was parked across the road.

Beneath the truck, a green Honda motorcycle with the license plate 1 กง5628 from Chanthaburi was found wedged against the chassis, severely damaged. Officials documented the scene with photographs for evidence.

Pol. Lt. Amnat conducted an initial inquiry with the deceased’s younger brother, who arrived at the scene. He revealed that Yotakorn Khongcharoen, a ceiling technician from Khlung district, regularly used this route to travel to and from his home in Chanthaklem subdistrict, Khao Khitchakut district.

He would travel during the day or night, depending on when his work finished. The brother learnt of the accident from a rescue volunteer who called using his brother’s phone.

Arthicha Phiwkhao, a 30 year old from Ubon Ratchathani and the driver of the truck, stated that he was delivering empty baskets from Chon Buri to a nearby warehouse when he missed his turn and attempted to make a U-turn.

While manoeuvring the truck into the lane, the motorcycle, which was following behind, collided with the truck’s side, with a loud thud as the motorcycle was drawn underneath. Yotakorn was thrown onto the road, where he lay motionless. Despite immediate notification to emergency services, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, reported KhaoSod.

The cause of the accident remains under police investigation. Initial evidence, including photographs of the scene, has been gathered, and the truck driver has been invited to the police station for further questioning to ensure a fair legal process for all parties involved.