Woman shocked by eight million baht monthly power bill | The Thaiger

Thailand
Woman shocked by eight million baht monthly power bill
PHOTO: Thai Rath/Channel 33
A 55 year old Ayutthaya woman was surprised to receive a power bill for more than eight million baht. Ayutthaya is a few hours drive north of Bangkok.
Tanyanan Ketparn told Thai Rath that she was always punctual with monthly electricity bill payments, which is normally around 18,000 baht (which still sounds a lot unless Tanyanan is running a business of some sort).
“Last month, I paid 30,000 baht because my two sons came home for a summer break.”
She says she was shocked to see a bill for 8,037,742.63 baht arrive in the mail and immediately called the power company.
“They apologised and issued a new bill for just 13,328.07 baht.”
The Thaiger asks, when there are mistakes from power utilities, how come the mistakes are a higher power bill?!
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Events
Live links to watch Thailand solar eclipse today
Here are some live links to watch the solar eclipse which is currently happening across Thailand. It is now at its peak (midday).
CAUTION: Looking at the sun directly and without proper equipment is dangerous and can cause blindness. Read more, along with some guidelines for viewing the solar eclipse, HERE.
While Singapore, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia will all enjoy a full solar eclipse, Thailand will experience a partial one, whereby the moon only partly obscures the sun. In Bangkok, the sun will be obscured by 56%, and by 40% in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Mai. But, Yala in the southernmost point of Thailand will witness the most impressive spectacle, with the moon set to eclipse 81% of the sun.
Here’s a tried and fool-proof way to watch today’s solar eclipse. Try THIS.
Songkhla
Chiang Mai
สุริยุปราคาที่เชียงใหม่ (คลิกชม)
Nakhon Ratchasima
สุริยุปราคาที่นครราชสีมา (คลิกชม)
Chachoengsao
สุริยุปราคาที่ฉะเชิงเทรา (คลิกชม)
Thailand
Thai reporter sentenced to 2 years jail over Twitter comment
A court has sentenced a reporter to two years in prison for libel, over a comment she posted on Twitter about a labour dispute at a Lopburi poultry farm in central Thailand. The case against Voice TV’s 30 year old Suchanee Cloitre is just one of 20 launched by Thammakaset, a supplier of poultry to Thai agri-business giant Betagro, since 2016 involving 25 workers, activists and journalists.
Critics, including the international Human Rights Watch, say libel cases like these are often used to deter lawsuits filed in the public interest, such as by labour activists and environmentalists. They complain criminal libel laws in Thailand are especially prone to abuse.
So-called “strategic litigation against public participation,” or SLAPP lawsuits, are meant to intimidate, since they often pit individuals and groups with shoestring budgets, or no budget at all, against corporations with huge financial and legal resources.
After the sentence was announced, the Lopburi provincial court in central Thailand freed Suchanee on 75,000 baht bail. Her lawyer says she will appeal the verdict.
“I am shocked and never imagined such a harsh ruling.”
Suchanee, who now works for a Thai television station, told The New York Times that she was doing her duty as a journalist and reporting what had happened. Suchanee has an 8 month old son.
“I didn’t intend to harm anyone. I think the verdict will have an effect on Thai media. They’ll have to be much more careful when reporting anything.”
The case began in 2016, when workers at the farm filed a complaint to the National Human Rights Commission of Thailand. They charged that they had been forced to work 20 hours a day without a day off, sometimes for 40 or more days in a row. It also charged that they had been paid less than the minimum wage and not paid for overtime. They alleged that their freedom of movement was restricted and their identity documents confiscated.
Thammakaset reacted at the time by promptly suing the workers for defamation, alleging that their complaint “damaged their interests”. It later sued two other workers and a labour activist for theft, after they took their time cards to prove allegations of labor law violations. Thammakaset lost both cases in court.
In August 2016, the Department of Labor Protection and Welfare ordered Thammakaset to pay the workers. A total of 1.7 million baht was ordered for compensation and damages. The money was finally handed over this year.
SOURCE: The Associated Press | New York Times
Bangkok
Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here’s how to watch it.
CAUTION: Looking at the sun directly and without proper equipment is dangerous and can cause blindness. Read more, along with some guidelines for viewing the solar eclipse, HERE.
How it will look in your area below…
The skies will darken across Thailand around midday today. The further south you are, the darker it will get as the moon moves over the face of the sun, casting a partial shadow on the earth. The midday sun will partly vanish and a shadow will pass over the Kingdom. The solar eclipse is a completely natural phenomenon. You will able to experience the relatively rare phenomenon anywhere in a band from India and across south east Asia today.
The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand is participating with 400 schools that are members of its astronomy network to watch today’s astronomical phenomenon. Selected locations are Princess Sirindhorn Astropark in Chiang Mai, the Chachoengsao Northeastern Regional Observatory, along with the Regional Observatory for the Public in Nakhon Ratchasima and in Songkhla. Students and astronomers are gathering from 9am this morning as the phenomenon begins and will peak just before midday today.
While Singapore, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia will all enjoy a full solar eclipse, Thailand will experience a partial one, whereby the moon only partly obscures the sun. In Bangkok, the sun will be obscured by 56%, and by 40% in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Mai. But, Yala in the southernmost point of Thailand will witness the most impressive spectacle, with the moon set to eclipse 81% of the sun.
If it’s a cloudy day you won’t be able to witness the moon’s shadow over the front of the sun but you will still notice that everything goes darker.
Here’s a tried and fool-proof way to watch today’s solar eclipse. Try THIS.
And in the far south of Thailand….
FACT: A solar eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. Usually, there are two eclipses in a row, but other times, there are three during the same eclipse season.
SOURCE: Time and Date
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Bangkok is #1 in travel index for fourth year in a row
The baht keeps surging – and other predictions for the Thai economy in 2020
Two Aussies, Nigerian and Thai arrested with a kilogram of crystal meth – VIDEO
Thai government introduces property stimulus package
German busted for 5 day overstay in Pattaya
German dies after fall from condo’s 27th floor
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
Chiang Mai rescue worker disguises himself to thwart student suicide
Live links to watch Thailand solar eclipse today
Burmese migrants are chasing months of back-pay from Chiang Rai plantation
Thai reporter sentenced to 2 years jail over Twitter comment
Woman shocked by eight million baht monthly power bill
Pattaya windsurfer discovers floating body
Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here’s how to watch it.
Chinese phone scam gangs using Thailand to hack into WeChat app
Samut Sakhon temple Abbot accused of sexual abuse of up to 19 temple novices
Dream Group scales back their Asia hotel expansion plans
A Krabi palm plantation returned as a community forest. Protesters want more.
Plearn Wan ‘retro’ shopping village to close its doors in Hua Hin
Go easy on the antibiotics, warn Thai medical experts
Thai court upholds life sentence for Lao drug kingpin
Plastic microbeads to be banned in cosmetic products
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
Trending
- Expats3 days ago
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
- Bangkok3 days ago
Senate calls for urgent expansion Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport
- Thailand1 day ago
Go easy on the antibiotics, warn Thai medical experts
- Crime2 days ago
Thai Ponzi scheme investigations wrap up
- Crime4 days ago
Man arrested for using Twitter and Thai postal service to sell “ice”
- Economy3 days ago
Baht to remain strong into 2020: Kasikorn Research Centre
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thanathorn’s “flash mob” enjoys widespread support amongst Thais
- Thailand2 days ago
Where are Thai airbnb customers staying over the holiday period?