Woman sells home for 1.5 million baht to escape noisy neighbours

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A woman, frustrated by her disruptive neighbours, decided to sell her house for 1.5 million baht, below market value, to escape the ongoing issues. She shared her story, highlighting the noise and inconvenience caused by her neighbours, on a popular Facebook page.

Reports emerged yesterday detailing the woman’s plight via a Facebook post on อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6, which included CCTV footage capturing the disturbances. The video revealed loud singing, conversations, cooking noises, and instances of neighbours parking their cars obstructively.

The woman, who has been paying off her house for six years, experienced peace and enjoyment for only two years. She described her initial joy in watching her garden and cats play, which abruptly ended four years ago when the troublesome neighbours moved in. The noise and disturbances have escalated ever since.

“I have endured this for years. The noise from children and adults is constant, and they park their cars in front of my house, blocking the entrance. They cook noisily when I need to sleep and even sit on the street, staring into my home. They lack respect and privacy, with eight people living in a small townhouse.”

Despite attempting to address the issues amicably on four separate occasions, it resulted in temporary understanding each time before reverting to the same problems. The frustration reached a boiling point, leading to a heated argument with the neighbours once. Over time, the constant stress has severely affected her mental health, making her question whether to keep enduring or to sell the house she worked hard to own.

The incident took place in a townhouse community in Talat subdistrict, Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. The woman owns two townhouse units, while the problematic neighbours occupy the adjacent unit.

Years of torment

Dusadee, the complainant, tolerated these issues for many years. Initially, discussions with the neighbours led to some improvements, but the situation worsened when the neighbouring household grew to eight people. The noise, particularly in the mornings and evenings, has become unbearable, stemming from children playing, cooking, and loud conversations.

Parking has also been a significant issue, with neighbours occupying space in front of her house, complicating her ability to move her vehicle in and out. Despite discussing these issues five times, there has been no lasting resolution, leading her to express her frustrations on Facebook.

The constant disturbances have not only caused annoyance and discomfort but have also impacted her health. Suffering from a uterine fibroid, she takes daily medication to regulate her hormones, but stress from the situation has exacerbated her condition, leading to insufficient rest and hormonal imbalance.

After sharing her story online, Dusadee discussed with her mother the possibility of selling their home to escape the ongoing strife. Though reluctant to part with the house she purchased through hard work, she feels it might be the only solution if the problems persist. She has considered listing the house for 1.5 million baht, which is below the market price, to expedite the sale and find peace elsewhere, reported KhaoSod.