Woman says emergency operator joked and hung up on her as father lay dying | The Thaiger

Thailand
Woman says emergency operator joked and hung up on her as father lay dying
A young woman in Ratchaburi province, western Thailand, says an emergency operator joked that he couldn’t hear her, then said, “beep, beep” before hanging up on her. The woman, 18 year old Pronrawin Ongpisut, was trying to reach emergency services to help her dying father. The man has since passed away.
A report in Coconuts says Pronrawin first called the hotline around 7.13am to request an ambulance for her sick father. She says their home is near the hospital, so when the ambulance didn’t arrive, she called a second time, and then a third time at 7.18am. On the third call, she says she demanded to know what was taking so long, telling the operator her father was dying. She claims he then responded to say he couldn’t hear her, then said the words, “beep, beep”, and hung up on her.
It’s understood an ambulance arrived shortly after, but Pronrawin’s father, named as Pisit Ongpisut, died at Ratchaburi Hospital later that day. Pronrawin has taken to social media to share her story, demanding an apology from the operator who mocked her and terminated the call during an emergency.
“I want to hear an apology from that man. If my father didn’t die, I wouldn’t complain and would let it go. But right now, my father’s dead, are you satisfied? Your salary is from people’s tax money, and you’re supposed to serve the citizens, not joke around with someone’s life-and-death situation like this. What I’m furious about is not the ambulance arriving late, but the male health worker who teased me while my father was dying.”
The director of Ratchaburi Hospital says an internal investigation has been launched to identify the emergency operator in question.
Tourism
Tourism sector facing massive closures
Thailand’s tourism sector, long seen as a lifeline for the nation’s battered economy, is in a meltdown; more than 30% of tourism-related businesses have left the market with many more expected to follow, according to the Tourism Council of Thailand. The president of the TCT says the tourism industry predicts further deterioration after 6 months of the Covid-19 crisis, as many businesses are closing operations or selling off assets, deciding not to wait for an uncertain recovery. He says the types of businesses most affected by the crisis are tour operators, bus services with small fleets, restaurants, souvenir shops and […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM approves Emergency Decree extension
PM Prayut Chan O’Cha has signed off on a proposal by the National Security Council and the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration to extend the Emergency Decree until the end of August. The Emergency Decree gives the government sweeping powers to manage the Covid-19 crisis at the national level from a “top down” perspective. It also provides draconian penalties for those who disobey or break regulations that are part of the decree. The government has repeatedly maintained that the Emergency Decree is needed to effectively manage the Covid-19 situation, especially to control who can enter the country. The NSC has […]
Expats
Video catches Thai immigration officials asking for a bribe
Officers from an immigration office near Bangkok have been “suspended” after a Facebook video showed an immigration official asking for money to help “speed up his visa process”. The cation read… “This is real, such a shame, when will the cheating stop”. “Thailand is good, foreigners get Visas to work in the country. They go to the Nonthaburi Immigration for the application. The papers were submitted and the officer told the foreigner that if he wanted the application to be completed fast then it would cost 20,000 baht. The officer then put the money in his pocket.” “Nonthaburi Immigration should […]
