Unveiling 5 best libraries in Bangkok

A wealth of information can be found in Bangkok’s renowned libraries, which provide an escape for book lovers, researchers, and those seeking intellectual enlightenment. Bangkok’s libraries guarantee an educational experience that will captivate you, whether you’re looking for refuge inside the pages of invaluable work or want to immerse yourself in the buzzing world of modern ideas. So here are the five best libraries around Bangkok that you should definitely check out if you are a book lover.

Discovering literary treasures and cultural hubs

National Library of Thailand

Address: QGC3+MQ4 หอสมุดแห่งชาติ Wachira Phayaban, Dusit District, Bangkok 10300

Entry is free of charge.

Renovated in 2017, the National Library of Thailand emphasises Thai works and materials and is home to a sizable collection of resources. Among its collections are books in several languages, printed materials, audio-visual, electronic materials and ancient manuscripts. Further, the contents of the library include a wide range of topics, including history, literature, science, art, and social sciences. The library also provides reading rooms, study areas, and facilities for researchers and visitors.

Neilson Hays Library

Address: 195 Thanon Surawong, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Entry is 100 Baht per day.

Founded in 1869, the Neilson Hays Library in Bangkok has one of the largest collections of books in English with more than 20,000 volumes residing in a stunning colonial-style building. It is recognized for hosting engaging cultural events that provide authors and intellectuals with a stage to interact with the public. The library holds regular author lectures, book groups, art shows, film screenings, and workshops.

Additionally, the library also received an Award of Distinction at the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation. Check out our article on that here.

Bangkok City Library

Address: 39 Ratchadamnoen Ave, Talat Yot, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200

Entry is free of charge.

Bangkok city library provides reading spaces on the three stories of the neo-plastic inspired building. The library computers currently have access to approximately 40,000 books and access to more than 1,000 e-books through the free WiFi available there.

Pridi Banomyong Library

Address: Thammasat University – Tha Phra Chan Campus

Entry is 20 Bhat per day (free for Thammasat Alumni).

An underground library established in 1934 possess one of the nation’s most thorough collections of books, periodicals, and, most crucially, written resources about the political history of Thailand. Moreover, on campus, the library actively supports events that are educational and cultural. It sponsors exhibits, lectures, workshops, and other activities that advance the academic community’s intellectual and cultural life.

Bank of Thailand Library

Address: 273 Bank of Thailand Learning Center, Samsen Road, Watsamphraya, Bangkok

Entry is free of charge.

The Bank of Thailand library is an area for studying and learning, with open air, a high ceiling, with glass from floor to ceiling. It also provides natural light throughout the area giving library members a view of the Chao Phraya River which may be calming for some people. Co-working space gives you the opportunity to sit and finish your work or indulge in more than 30,000 books offered there.

