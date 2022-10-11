Woman arrested for operating illegal dental clinic from her car

A woman was arrested yesterday for operating an illegal dental clinic out of her car in a parking lot outside of a shopping mall in Bangkok.

Officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) were notified about the illegal dental clinic and its adverts on Thai social media. The fake clinic, named the Fashionable Brace Shop, by sister Ploy from Sai Tai Mai Bus Station (จัดฟันแฟชั่น พี่พลอยสายใต้ใหม่).

One officer posed as a customer and made an appointment with the shop owner, 29 year old Pornteera, in the shopping mall’s parking area in the Taling Chan district of Bangkok.

Pornteera was charging 2,500 baht to get the fake braces which are a lot cheaper than the usual 30,000 baht bill from a professional dentist.

Pornteera was promptly arrested in the parking area while she was preparing to go to work in her sedan car. The arresting officer also seized her dentist tools which were worth over 50,000 baht.

Pornteera revealed that her services start from 1,000 baht and that she earns between 30,000 to 40,000 baht per month. She made known that she also has a shop at Sai Tai Mai Market in the Taling Chan district. She added that she provides a service for customers at the shop and in her car if it was not convenient for customers to travel to the shop.

According to a Channel 8 report, Pornteera was charged with violating the Thai Consumer Protection Board rules by selling banned products, such as fake and fashionable braces.

The illegal dentist faces imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to 600,000 baht.

Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!