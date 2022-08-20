Why plant-based foods are the superior diet ft. Root the Future | Thaiger Podcast Ep.3

Joanna and Max, Founders of Root the future, Thailand’s largest plant-based and sustainable community. They’re on a mission to raise awareness about sustainability and plant-based foods through various community-building activities and charity runs, Shining light on environmental issues and providing a platform for many sustainable living establishments to make an impact in Thailand.

