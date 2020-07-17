Thailand
Why are Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers so low?
Why has Thailand, with a population greater than that of the UK, been largely spared the catastrophic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the nation and much of the world? Social distancing is embedded in Thai culture – Thais rarely touch when greeting, preferring the prayer-like “wai” gesture to a handshake or embrace. Could this custom be at least partly responsible for the country’s low numbers?
There have been no overwhelmed hospitals in the country’s public hospital system. No dead bodies in the streets. No social media postings from frantic doctors or nurses. The country simply acted swiftly, and with a determined force.
Thailand was quick to adopt the use of facemasks, close schools and enforce social distancing on public transport, even before declaring a national state of emergency and curfew, sealing its borders and forbidding interprovincial travel. Is that what prevented the runaway transmission of the virus here?
Is there a genetic component that makes the immune systems of Thais (and others in the Mekong River region) more resistant to the virus? Or is it some combination of all these factors that have insulated this country of 69 million?
One thing’s for sure, despite an influx of foreign visitors early in the year from countries badly hit by the virus, especially China, Thailand has recorded just 3,236 cases since January, 58 deaths and achieved a 95.5% recovery rate. As of today, there have been no cases of local transmission for about 7 weeks (although there’s been a steady flow of daily single-figure infections as Thais repatriate from overseas).
Thailand’s low infection rate appears to be shared by other countries in the Mekong River basin. Vietnam has not recorded a single death and has logged about three months without a case of community transmission. Myanmar has confirmed 336 cases, Cambodia 166 and Laos just 19, though authorities believe the numbers are likely higher due to low testing rates in such developing nations. Yunnan, the southwestern Chinese province through which the Mekong flows, before winding its way to south east Asia, had fewer than 190 cases, with none being “active” now.
According to Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the the country’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says he doesn’t believe it’s got anything to do with immunity or genetics alone.
“It has to do with culture. Thai people do not have body contact when we greet each other. This is how the countries in the Mekong region greet each other as well. “
Thailand appears to have brought the virus well under control, but the outlook didn’t always look so positive. In January, Thailand confirmed the world’s first case of the virus outside China, in a tourist from Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the outbreak is thought to have begun. A wave of infections was set off by people arriving from Japan, Europe and the US and a Bangkok boxing match turned into into a massive virus-spreading event.
But after the lockdown was enforced in March, which shuttered businesses and schools, domestic transmissions subsided quickly. In the island of Phuket most of the island’s 17 ‘tambons’ (suburbs) were all locked down with checkpoints set up to stop people moving out of their area, except for emergencies. There were no protests, no arguments, everyone realised what needed to be done although the economic impact was considerable.
A public health expert at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University, researching an outbreak of the virus in the southern border province of Pattani, noted that more than 90% of those who tested positive there were asymptomatic, a much higher proportion than normal. He claimed Thais and other people from this part of Southeast Asia are more susceptible to serious cases of dengue fever, a mosquito-borne virus, than those from other continents.
“What we are studying now is the immune system. If our immune systems against dengue are so bad, why can’t our immune system against Covid be better? “
Though Thailand’s hospitals have not been overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients, the country’s tourism-dependent economy has been battered, if not almost entirely shut down.
In April, Thailand banned virtually all incoming flights, and holidaymakers stopped coming to Bangkok, once known as the world’s most visited city. The Thai Tourism and Sports Ministry estimates that 60% of hospitality businesses could end up permanently closing by the end of this year.
The International Monetary Fund also predicts the Thai economy will shrink by at least 6.5% in 2020 with other estimates even higher. The World Bank says more than 8 million Thais may lose their jobs or income in 2020 as a result of the virus.
SOURCE: The New York TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Technology
The future is now: 5G taking off in Thailand
5G… we’ve all heard aboutit, but what is it, really? 5G literally means fifth-generation wireless technology. As the successor to 4G, the biggest changes include higher speeds, almost zero latency (the delay in transfer of data once an instruction has been given), and the ability to connect more devices at once. However, the benefits of 5G aren’t limited to its use as Qualcomm predicts a US$12.3 trillion economic boost worldwide, with 22 million new jobs thanks to both the infrastructure and technological developments required by 5G. Currently 5G still mostly relies on 4G connections, so its full capabilities are limited […]
Business
Thai Airways unlikely to resume flights in August
Anyone expecting the beleaguered Thai Airways to resume its flight schedule in August should not hold their breath. That’s the word from reliable sources in the industry, who predict the national carrier will not take to the skies again until September at the earliest. A report in TTR Weekly says the airline, currently undergoing a rehabilitation process, has extended its moratorium on flights until at least September 1. Thailand’s Central Bankruptcy Court is set to decide its fate later this month as it reviews the proposed financial restructuring plan for the long-struggling airline. The following is a list of the […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
A recent survey carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll, shows that a majority of Thais still oppose opening the country to foreigners, even if they’re not infected with Covid-19, saying the global coronavirus situation is still very serious. The poll was conducted on July 6-8 on 1,251 people aged 18 and over, of various education levels and occupations throughout the country. A “medical and wellness” program would open the country to foreigners who test negative for Covid-19 to receive medical treatment. They would undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine before being allowed to return […]
Early morning stabbing on Pattaya beach, victim claims “for no reason”
Cabbie’s body found in Bangkok petrol station toilet
Why are Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers so low?
Research institute says Covid vaccine will bring tourists back
Hong Kong Disneyland closes the gates, again
The future is now: 5G taking off in Thailand
Congratulations! Winners of yesterday’s Thai lottery draw
CCTV captures man stealing lingerie in Sri Racha
2 Rayong protesters arrested after trying to display signs during PM’s visit
Chinese aviation bans flights from 2 Thai carriers for bringing Covid-19 into China
Everyone tested for Covid-19 in Rayong, Bangkok negative
Thailand to allow medical tourism within 2 weeks
Pattaya mayor on the defensive over recent floods
Chiang Rai couple arrested for smuggling more than a tonne of crystal meth
Nakhon Ratchasima reports 3 suspected Covid cases in locals who visited Rayong
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
“Let us stay – Why can’t Thai Immigration extend our visas?”
Visa amnesty, looming July 31 deadline in Thailand
“Travel bubbles” to require minimum 2 week stay
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
Foreign embassies stop issuing visa extension letters
Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge
One third of tourism businesses could go under due to Covid-19
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
“I already lost heart years ago” – Thailand’s economic Tzar ponders his fate
Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong
Daughter of Sudanese diplomat tests positive for Covid-19 in Bangkok
More details emerge about the movements of the Sudanese family
Thai Airways unlikely to resume flights in August
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“Let us stay – Why can’t Thai Immigration extend our visas?”
- Expats3 days ago
Visa amnesty, looming July 31 deadline in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Foreign embassies stop issuing visa extension letters
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong
- Bangkok3 days ago
Daughter of Sudanese diplomat tests positive for Covid-19 in Bangkok
- Bangkok3 days ago
More details emerge about the movements of the Sudanese family
- Business2 days ago
Thai Airways unlikely to resume flights in August
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Egyptian soldier tests positive for Covid-19 in Thailand