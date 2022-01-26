Thailand
Where in Bangkok to dine for Chinese New Year 2022
If you are searching for a restaurant to dine in on Chinese New Year 2022, you have come to the perfect place! One of the most loved aspects of the Spring Festival is the ‘Reunion Dinner’. During this time, families gather together to enjoy a lavish supper. You will be happy to know that there are restaurants in Bangkok where you can enjoy a series of outrageously delicious festive meals on this auspicious occasion. So sit back, relax and pick one of the finest restaurants we have compiled for you below to usher in the year of Tiger.
Top 5 restaurants in Bangkok to dine on Chinese New Year 2022
1. Somboon Seafood
Enjoy a bountiful feast of Thai and Chinese classics at Somboon Seafood on Chinese New Year 2022. Popular dishes include Deep fried seabass with sweet fish sauce, Stir-fried freshwater prawns with garlic and chilli, Steamed squid with spicy lime sauce, Stir-fried morning glory, and Grilled seafood. Since the restaurant’s debut in 1969, all of the signature meals have been created by combining authentic Thai and Chinese flavours in a harmonious manner. The recipes used has been passed on for generations.
The best ingredients and spices are used in the preparation of the dishes. Furthermore, the restaurant has also been deemed one of Bangkok’s unmissable dishes by the Tourism Authority of Thailand. So if you are looking to impress your taste buds during this auspicious season, this is the place to come to!
Opening Hours: Daily from 11 am – 10 pm (Last order 9:30 pm)
Branches: Central Embassy, Siam Square One, Chamchuri Square Building, More
2. Fei Ya
Come and enjoy your favourite dim sum at this award-winning restaurant at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel. Fei Ya’s menu features a selection of both traditional and Chinese food from different regions of China. Dishes here are meticulously prepared and the chefs have chosen the best ingredients to give you the best flavour. Signature dishes include famous Peking Duck Feiya, Prawn and Pork Dumplings and Egg Noodle Soup with Boston Lobster.
Aside from that, you’ll enjoy the restaurant’s atmosphere, which is a terrific combination of Shanghai and London. The restaurant features two beautifully decorated private rooms that may accommodate up to 10 people. It is the perfect place to have a ‘family reunion’ this Chinese New Year 2022.
Opening Hours: Daily from 11:30 AM-2:30 PM and 6:00 PM-10:30 PM
Address: Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel 518/8 Ploenchit Road, Bangkok Thailand 10330
3. Loong Foong
Indulge in the all-you-can-eat dim sum buffet at Loong Foong Restaurant at only B790. There are 50 authentic Cantonese cuisines available to pick from. Various hors d’oeuvres and Dim Sum meals like Shrimp Shumai, Shrimp Hargoi, Red Pork Bun, Fish Maw Soup, Szechuan Seafood Soup, are among the scrumptious options to try. Other delectable dishes include Roasted Duck, Crispy Pork Belly, Wild Mushroom & Truffle Chicken dumplings, Salted Egg Yolk Custard Charcoal Bun.
To round out your meal, try some of their mouthwatering desserts such as Mango Pudding, Lemon Grass Jelly with Aloe Vera, Durian Ice Cream!
Opening Hours: Daily from 11.30 – 14.30 and 18.00 – 22.30
Address: Hotel Swissôtel Bangkok Ratchada 204 Rachadapisek Road, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10320
4. Liu
Usher in the year of the Tiger and embrace the significance of Chinese culture’s most paramount tradition at Liu Chinese Restaurant. Conrad hotel invites you to celebrate Chinese New Year 2022 at Liu by offering you celebratory delicacies. These delights are designed to spark moments of joy in your Chinese New Year celebrations.
Chef’s recommendation includes Liu’s Flaming Cherry Duck; signature crispy pork; Dong Po Pork; Liu’s Peking duck; Yang Chow style fried rice; Steam orange sago dumpling with cream custard and more.
Opening Hours: Daily from 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM and 6–10:30 PM
Address: Conrad Bangkok Third Floor, 87 Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330
5. Din Tai Fung
Din Tai Fung offers an authentic Taiwanese culinary feast that is sure to impress your taste buds! This Chinese comfort food speciality, located on the top level of Central World will serve you homely favourites like soft thin-skinned xiao long bao (soup-filled dumplings). On top of that, you may also order a variety of side dishes to go with them, such as lean and aromatic sliced duck in crispy onion pastry and oriental dumplings with black vinegar chilli oil and pork filling.
Opening Hours: Daily from 11 am – 10 pm
Branches: Central World, Central Embassy, Central Lardprao, Eight Thonglor, ICONSIAM, Terminal 21
Chinese New Year is right around the corner, so quickly make your reservations to guarantee that your reunion feasts are secured and ready for you to dive in! Wishing everyone a happy, healthy, and delicious Chinese New Year!
