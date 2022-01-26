Connect with us

Thailand

Where in Bangkok to dine for Chinese New Year 2022

Nisha Sethi

Published

 on 

Photo Via: Fei Ya Restaurant

If you are searching for a restaurant to dine in on Chinese New Year 2022, you have come to the perfect place! One of the most loved aspects of the Spring Festival is the ‘Reunion Dinner’. During this time, families gather together to enjoy a lavish supper. You will be happy to know that there are restaurants in Bangkok where you can enjoy a series of outrageously delicious festive meals on this auspicious occasion. So sit back, relax and pick one of the finest restaurants we have compiled for you below to usher in the year of Tiger.

Top 5 restaurants in Bangkok to dine on Chinese New Year 2022

1. Somboon Seafood

Enjoy a bountiful feast of Thai and Chinese classics at Somboon Seafood on Chinese New Year 2022. Popular dishes include Deep fried seabass with sweet fish sauce, Stir-fried freshwater prawns with garlic and chilli, Steamed squid with spicy lime sauce, Stir-fried morning glory, and Grilled seafood. Since the restaurant’s debut in 1969, all of the signature meals have been created by combining authentic Thai and Chinese flavours in a harmonious manner. The recipes used has been passed on for generations.

The best ingredients and spices are used in the preparation of the dishes. Furthermore, the restaurant has also been deemed one of Bangkok’s unmissable dishes by the Tourism Authority of Thailand. So if you are looking to impress your taste buds during this auspicious season, this is the place to come to!

Opening Hours: Daily from 11 am – 10 pm (Last order 9:30 pm)

Branches: Central Embassy, Siam Square One, Chamchuri Square Building, More

Where in Bangkok to dine for Chinese New Year 2022 | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Somboon Seafood

2. Fei Ya

Come and enjoy your favourite dim sum at this award-winning restaurant at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel. Fei Ya’s menu features a selection of both traditional and Chinese food from different regions of China. Dishes here are meticulously prepared and the chefs have chosen the best ingredients to give you the best flavour. Signature dishes include famous Peking Duck Feiya, Prawn and Pork Dumplings and Egg Noodle Soup with Boston Lobster.

Aside from that, you’ll enjoy the restaurant’s atmosphere, which is a terrific combination of Shanghai and London. The restaurant features two beautifully decorated private rooms that may accommodate up to 10 people. It is the perfect place to have a ‘family reunion’ this Chinese New Year 2022.

Opening Hours: Daily from 11:30 AM-2:30 PM and 6:00 PM-10:30 PM

Address: Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel 518/8 Ploenchit Road, Bangkok Thailand 10330

Where in Bangkok to dine for Chinese New Year 2022 | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Fei Ya Restaurant

3. Loong Foong

Indulge in the all-you-can-eat dim sum buffet at Loong Foong Restaurant at only B790. There are 50 authentic Cantonese cuisines available to pick from. Various hors d’oeuvres and Dim Sum meals like Shrimp Shumai, Shrimp Hargoi, Red Pork Bun, Fish Maw Soup, Szechuan Seafood Soup, are among the scrumptious options to try. Other delectable dishes include Roasted Duck, Crispy Pork Belly, Wild Mushroom & Truffle Chicken dumplings, Salted Egg Yolk Custard Charcoal Bun.

To round out your meal, try some of their mouthwatering desserts such as Mango Pudding, Lemon Grass Jelly with Aloe Vera, Durian Ice Cream!

Opening Hours: Daily from 11.30 – 14.30 and 18.00 – 22.30

Address: Hotel Swissôtel Bangkok Ratchada 204 Rachadapisek Road, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10320

Where in Bangkok to dine for Chinese New Year 2022 | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Loong Foong Chinese Restaurant

4. Liu

Usher in the year of the Tiger and embrace the significance of Chinese culture’s most paramount tradition at Liu Chinese Restaurant. Conrad hotel invites you to celebrate Chinese New Year 2022 at Liu by offering you celebratory delicacies. These delights are designed to spark moments of joy in your Chinese New Year celebrations.

Chef’s recommendation includes Liu’s Flaming Cherry Duck; signature crispy pork; Dong Po Pork; Liu’s Peking duck; Yang Chow style fried rice; Steam orange sago dumpling with cream custard and more.

Opening Hours: Daily from 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM and 6–10:30 PM

Address: Conrad Bangkok Third Floor, 87 Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330

Where in Bangkok to dine for Chinese New Year 2022 | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Liu at Conrad Bangkok

5. Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung offers an authentic Taiwanese culinary feast that is sure to impress your taste buds! This Chinese comfort food speciality, located on the top level of Central World will serve you homely favourites like soft thin-skinned xiao long bao (soup-filled dumplings). On top of that, you may also order a variety of side dishes to go with them, such as lean and aromatic sliced duck in crispy onion pastry and oriental dumplings with black vinegar chilli oil and pork filling.

Opening Hours: Daily from 11 am – 10 pm

Branches: Central World, Central Embassy, Central Lardprao, Eight Thonglor, ICONSIAM, Terminal 21

Where in Bangkok to dine for Chinese New Year 2022 | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Din Tai Fung

Chinese New Year is right around the corner, so quickly make your reservations to guarantee that your reunion feasts are secured and ready for you to dive in! Wishing everyone a happy, healthy, and delicious Chinese New Year!

Want to start eating healthy? Check out our article on where to find vegan cuisine in Bangkok 2022.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Jason
    2022-01-26 12:54
    The best place to have Chinese New Year is at home!!! Or if you really must go out, make sure it's an outdoor venue.
    Nisha Sethi

    Nisha is a creative content writer covering range of topics from leisure, lifestyle and news. Graduated with a degree from University of West England, Bristol.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Thailand9 mins ago

      Over 100 drug stores in Thailand operating illegally, some without pharmacists
      Transport23 mins ago

      QR code can now replace a physical driver’s licence
      Thailand1 hour ago

      Thailand’s score drops to more corrupt on organisation’s Corruption Perceptions Index
      Sponsored2 days ago

      What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
      image
      Thailand1 hour ago

      Fake news: report it, don’t share it, urges PM and government
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

      Thailand reports 9 cases of new Omicron BA.2 subvariant
      Thailand2 hours ago

      Where in Bangkok to dine for Chinese New Year 2022
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Eastern Thailand3 hours ago

      Tourists turn their backs on Rayong over 330 baht antigen testing requirement
      Cannabis3 hours ago

      Thailand decriminalises cannabis, extracts with high-inducing THC still an illicit drug
      Thailand3 hours ago

      New Omicron strain and “Stoner sandbox” | GMT
      Crime4 hours ago

      Police investigate driving speed of officer in fatal bike collision with pedestrian
      Video4 hours ago

      Thailand News Update | Cannabis Sandbox entry scheme
      Coronavirus Vaccines4 hours ago

      Clinical trials kick off for Pfizer-BioNTech’s new Omicron-targeting vaccine
      World5 hours ago

      Thailand and Saudi Arabia to exchange ambassadors, resume full diplomatic ties
      Philippines18 hours ago

      China donates US$19.5 million worth military equipment to Philippines
      Travel19 hours ago

      City Guide: Top 5 public parks to visit in Bangkok 2022
      Thailand4 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism11 months ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism11 months ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism11 months ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending