Thailand

Thailand hopeful to draw Indian tourists with new travel bubble

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Ah yes, another travel bubble proposal. This time with India.

Thailand hopes to fix its plundered tourism economy by drawing in more Indian tourists with a new plan between the two countries known as the Thai-Indian Air Travel Bubble. A spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the ATB will give extra convenience to people travelling between Thailand and India, even though there are still some Covid-19 restrictions.

In the past, Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports predicted there would be 20% more Indian visitors in Thailand by 2030.

Thailand especially wants to gain young, sophisticated, professional tourists from India. The vice president of the Tourism Council of Thailand and the Indian-Thai Chamber of Commerce ay that India is a high-value tourism market given it has 600-700 million people aged 29 years and under.

“The country also has a growing number of new millionaires.”

85% of Indian travellers to Thailand are on holiday. About 1.9 million tourists came to Thailand from India in 2019. The CCSA spokesperson says that the average Indian traveller in Thailand spends about 44,700 baht in 7 days on their trip.

The TCT and ITCC vice president added that both airlines and air ticket agents as well as Covid-19 control authorities will be important in the new travel bubble plan. Thailand and India started talking about boosting trade, tourism, and maritime relations last month. Just as Indians make up a big chunk of tourists in Thailand, many Thais love to visit Buddhist sites in India.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Easterneye
    2022-02-12 14:21
    That’s great news ,, import one of the most highly infected lot on the planet
    image
    Fanta
    2022-02-12 14:29
    Unless I am mistaken low quality tourist money looks the same as high quality tourist money, both go into the Thai economy and neither leave with the tourist. And bubbles burst when you squeeze them. It could also be just…
    image
    vlad
    2022-02-12 15:21
    looks like the Government has given up on China so they tried Saudi no joy there so 3rd chance try Indians again. Where you can see them sharing a bottle of water from 7-11 and a full family staying in…
    image
    Cabra
    2022-02-12 17:25
    3 hours ago, Easterneye said: That’s great news ,, import one of the most highly infected lot on the planet Might as well have a travel bubble with France, UK, USA and Brazil while their at it 🤣...
    image
    Rookiescot
    2022-02-12 17:48
    Yes because Thailand has been very successful in attracting young, sophisticated and professional tourists from every other country. What exactly is a professional tourist? I remember Alan Whicker and Judith Chalmers. I suppose you could describe them as professional tourists.…
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets.

