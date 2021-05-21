Thailand
Vaccine registration for foreigners in Thailand to open June 7
Foreigners living in Thailand will be able to register for a Covid-19 vaccine starting June 7, the first day of the country’s mass vaccination campaign.
Foreigners can register for a vaccine on-site at hospitals. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun recommends that expats register for a vaccine at a hospital that has their health records on file. Expats need to a passport, work permit or social security number as a form of identification when registering for a vaccine.
“No one is safe in Thailand until everyone is safe, until everyone is vaccinated.”
In Bangkok, Vimut Hospital and Bangrak Hospital are now designated as vaccination centres.
Vaccination plan for foreigners:
|Diplomatic officials, those from international organisations and their families
|7,000 names of these foreign residents have been collected by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the list will be sent to the Department of Disease Control. This group can get vaccinated at a hospital where their health records are already on file. Those who do not have health records at any Thai hospital will get vaccinated at a hospital designated by the Department of Disease Control.
|Foreign government agencies
|This group can register for a Covid-19 vaccine with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of Consular Affairs.
|Spouses and family of Thai nationals as well as retirees, those in Thailand for business and investors in Bangkok
|On-site registration at vaccination centres will be open for this group starting on June 7. The Public Health Ministry will allocate vaccines with local vaccination centres. Foreigners should register at hospitals where their health records are on file.
|Foreign students
|Vaccines for foreign students will be arranged by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation. Vaccination centres for students are under the Council of University Presidents of Thailand.
|Migrant workers
|The Social Security Office will coordinate with employers on vaccinations for migrant workers.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Japan adds Thailand to travel ban list, some exceptions
Japan has barred the entry of foreigners who are travelling from Thailand and 6 other countries in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19, particularly the more infectious variant first detected in India. The restrictions, adding to Japan’s long list of banned arrivals, go into effect today.
Foreigners who have been to Thailand,Cambodia, Sri Lanka, the Seychelles, Saint Lucia, East Timor and Mongolia 14 days prior to arrival will not be allowed to enter Japan under the added restrictions. Permanent residents and their families can also still enter Japan as well as those with special circumstances.
Foreign permanent residents of Japan who recently travelled to countries with high cases linked to the B.1.617 coronavirus variant, which was first found in India, are barred from re-entering Japan. Those, with the exception of Japanese citizens, who have been to India, Pakistan, Nepal, the Maldives or Bangladesh 14 days before arrival are not allowed to enter Japan.
Japanese citizens can still return home and must quarantine for 6 days at a certified facility after visiting at-risk countries.
Sources: Kyodo News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Spike in Chon Buri cases as 127 infections reported in migrant worker communities
The eastern province of Chon Buri has reported a big jump in Covid-19 cases today, with 127 new infections found among migrant workers. This is up from just 65 new cases yesterday. The Pattaya News reports that provincial health officials have been ramping up testing at workplaces in the province, which will account for the spike.
Of today’s 127 new cases, most are from a cluster at a factory, where 86 infections were found. A smaller outbreak was reported at a migrant worker camp, with 9 cases, while there are also cases of family transmission and 1 case of close contact with an infected patient from Bangkok.
Chon Buri officials are carrying out proactive mass testing at industrial estates and other “high-risk” work places where employees have contact with the general public. This includes supermarkets, on public transport, and in restaurants. So far, over 3,000 workers in these categories have been tested, with results pending. According to the Pattaya News, mass testing will continue at migrant worker camps and factories over the coming days.
Provincial officials are asking for the public to cooperate by staying home as much as possible and avoiding meeting with people from outside their own household. The Public Health Ministry says most patients are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms. Around 10%, primarily those with underlying conditions, have moderate or serious symptoms.
Meanwhile, in Pattaya, a mass vaccination campaign got underway yesterday, with the goal of vaccinating 20,000 people over 2 days. An additional 100,000 doses of vaccines are expected in June.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Thailand
China provides vaccine doses for citizens living in Thailand
In a global Covid-19 immunization campaign, China has sent vaccine doses to Thailand to have Chinese citizens inoculated under Beijing’s “Spring Sprout” programme. A vaccination site under the programme is already up and running in Bangkok.
The Associated Press says China had donated 500,000 doses, and Thailand then agreed to vaccinate Chinese expats. Around 150,000 Chinese nationals live in Thailand. “Spring Sprout” launched in March and so far, more than 500,000 Chinese nationals in more than 120 countries have been inoculated, according to the country’s official People’s Daily newspaper.
While China is now providing vaccine doses to those overseas, Thailand has been slow to roll out its national vaccination campaign with only 1% of the country’s 70 million people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Thailand has been working to accelerate vaccinations as the latest wave of Covid-19 infections hits record highs, with 90,722 confirmed cases and 609 virus-related deaths recorded since April 1.
With a limited number of vaccine doses, the Thai government first focused heavily on mass vaccination campaigns in Phuket and Koh Samui, islands said to be of “economic significance” and are to reopen to vaccinated foreign tourists under sandbox travel schemes. But with the recent outbreak, said to be caused by a more contagious variant, the Thai government is focusing on vaccinating those in high risk areas, especially overcrowded prisons, to help contain the outbreak.
Migrants who work in crowded conditions where Covid-19 can quickly spread will be vaccinated in early stages of the campaign. There are about 1.3 million legal migrant workers in Bangkok and an estimated 1 million migrants who are undocumented and entered illegally.
No official vaccination plan in Thailand has been set for the roughly 200,000 other foreigners in Thailand from countries such as Australia, Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Some expats who work in Phuket and Koh Samui, where the vaccination campaign has been accelerated, have either registered for a vaccine or have been fully inoculated already.
Some American groups in Thailand, like Democrats Abroad Thailand, have been pushing for the US government to send vaccine doses to inoculate American expats.
SOURCE: Associated Press
