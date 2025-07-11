US picks ex-lawyer with Asian ties as new Thailand envoy

Washington has tapped a veteran Foreign Service officer and former Wall Street lawyer to take the reins as the next US ambassador to Thailand, if the Senate gives the green light.

The White House nominated Sean Kotaro O’Neill to succeed Robert F Godec as the United States Ambassador to Thailand, ending months of speculation over who would fill the critical post. The nomination, unveiled on Wednesday, July 9, now heads to the US Senate for confirmation.

O’Neill is no stranger to Asia. A career member of the Senior Foreign Service, he currently serves as the Senior Bureau Official for the State Department’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, a role he has held since January this year.

His career took flight in the turbulent aftermath of the September 11 attacks, when he joined the Foreign Service. Over more than two decades, he has completed eight assignments across the Indo-Pacific, including tours in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, and Hong Kong. Notably, he once served as the US Consul General in Chiang Mai, giving him valuable experience in northern Thailand.

O’Neill’s résumé inside the United States is equally weighty. He was a legislative fellow for the Chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee and served as Foreign Policy Adviser to the Commandant of the US Marine Corps—roles that placed him at the intersection of diplomacy and national security, reported Bangkok Post.

Born in New York, O’Neill has a background unusual among career diplomats. Before joining government service, he worked as a capital markets attorney in New York and Tokyo. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Tulane University and earned his Juris Doctor from Fordham University School of Law. Adding to his credentials, he has studied several Asian languages, including Thai—a skill likely to endear him to his hosts if confirmed.

In the same announcement, the White House revealed three other ambassadorial picks: Nicholas Adams for Malaysia, Julie Stufft for Kazakhstan, and Eric Meyer for Sri Lanka.

While the nomination process can take months, O’Neill is expected to win bipartisan support due to his deep regional expertise and national security background. If confirmed, he will step into the role during a period of increasing strategic competition in Southeast Asia.