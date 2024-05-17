Trendy Thai festival takes Shanghai by storm

Photo courtesy of China Daily via The Nation

Shanghai’s Super Brand Mall buzzed with excitement as the much-anticipated Thai Festival 2024, themed Trendy Thai, kicked off last Friday, May 10.

During the opening ceremony, Prinat Apirat, Thailand’s Consul General in Shanghai stated that the festival serves as a bridge connecting rich cultures and peoples, fostering mutual understanding, appreciation, and an enduring friendship.

The three-day extravaganza, which ran from May 10 to 12, is one of Shanghai’s largest Thai cultural showcases. Visitors can explore a plethora of Thai brands, savour authentic Thai cuisine, and indulge in exotic fruits like durian. Approximately 10 Thai restaurants in Shanghai have participated, where a delicious array of traditional dishes and snacks imported directly from Thailand were offered.

Prinat Apirat encouraged attendees to explore Thai culture further by visiting Thailand, especially now that visa-free travel between China and Thailand has been introduced. The festival served as a perfect teaser for those considering a trip to the Land of Smiles.

In addition to the culinary delights, the festival offered an immersive experience with traditional Thai massages, handicrafts, and the opportunity to try on traditional Thai costumes. This comprehensive showcase of Thai culture also features lifestyle products, entertainment, sports, fashion, and tourism services.

Zhu Weimin, vice chairman of the Shanghai Public Diplomacy Association highlighted that the festival is an excellent opportunity for Shanghai residents, particularly the youth, to dive deep into Thai culture.

“This year’s festival coincides with Shanghai’s May 5 Shopping Festival, which will mutually promote and attract more public participation.”

As next year marks the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations, CP Group’s senior vice chairman, Luo Jiashun, emphasised the festival’s role in driving consumption through tourism and cultural integration, reported The Nation.

The festival included a booth for the Trendy Thai Urban Film Month, featuring seven upcoming Thai films. For the first time, Thailand’s Creative Economy Agency is participating, showcasing contemporary Thai design through five creative brands.