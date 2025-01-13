Tragedy on Death Island: Irish diver found dead in hotel room (video)

Tragedy on Death Island: Irish diver found dead in hotel room (video)
Robby Kinlan

Royal Thai Police revealed more news on the death of Irishman Robert “Robby” Kinlan who was on a scuba diving holiday on Thailand’s infamous Death Island. An RTP spokesperson announced the 21 year old from Clare, Ireland, was found dead in a hotel room.

Kinlan was discovered on January 9, lying lifeless on his bed in nothing but his boxer shorts. A friend tragically found him and despite urgent efforts, he could not be revived.

Police have revealed that the young Irishman was clutching his phone, which was still connected to a wall socket, although the device was locked when authorities arrived.

The small police station on Koh Tao, located roughly 250 miles south of Bangkok, now faces the challenge of waiting for turbulent seas to calm before Kinlan’s body can be transported to Surat Thani province on the mainland for a post-mortem examination, reported the Daily Mirror.

As the island, notorious for its mysterious deaths, faces scrutiny once again, Robby’s family mourns the loss of their beloved son who sought adventure and freedom.

Original story: Heartbroken Irish mum honours ‘special son’ lost in Thailand

The mother of a young Irishman paid tribute to her “special son” who died last week while scuba diving in Thailand. The heartbroken mother is now trying to repatriate the body of her beloved 21 year old son from County Clare, whose life was tragically cut short in Koh Tao.

Robert “Robby” Kinlan, died unexpectedly on January 9 while on the tropical paradise island of Koh Tao. Kinlan’s remains currently lie in a serene temple on the island of Ko Tao, nestled on the western shore of the Gulf of Thailand.

Having recently celebrated the achievement of completing an advanced freediving course, the young Irishman was living out his dreams amidst the azure waves of Ko Tao.

In an effort to bring him back to Ireland, Kinlan’s friends from the Dive Academy in Inishmore, where he was a cherished member, have launched a heartfelt GoFundMe campaign. The campaign aims to support his grieving mother, Tracy King, who shared a poignant tribute on social media, accompanied by photos of the tranquil temple where her son rests.

“RIP to my precious son Robby. He is resting in this beautiful temple in Koh Tao, Thailand, before his journey back to Ireland. Thanks to all friends and family. Special thanks to the Guziuk family at Dive Academy Inis Mor.”

Kinlan’s friend remains on Ko Tao to ensure he’s “not alone” until his journey home starts. The Guziuk family lovingly described Kinlan as a young man who “lit up every room with his kindness and warmth,” capturing the essence of his generous spirit.

“Robby wasn’t just a friend, he was someone who truly brightened every space with his kindness and warmth. He was always the first to help others, prioritising their needs over his own without a moment’s hesitation.

“In Thailand, he was surrounded by many friends and was living his dream, spending his days doing what he loved: freediving and scuba diving in the place that made him happiest.

“Now, we seek to honour Robby’s memory in the most meaningful way by supporting his mum and family. We want to offer everyone the chance to say their goodbyes and celebrate the incredible person he was. Any support, no matter how small, would mean the world to his family during this unimaginably difficult time.”

The community’s generosity has been overwhelming, raising over 30,000 euros (1.07 million baht) to date in the effort to bring Robby’s remains home, reported the Irish Examiner. If you wish to contribute to this heartfelt cause, you can donate via the GoFundMe page.

Details surrounding his death have yet to be released by Thai police.

