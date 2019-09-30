Connect with us

Thailand

Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago 

on

Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves | The Thaiger

“Skin creams containing banned ingredients are very dangerous and could seriously damage your health, scar you for life and even kill you, so they should be avoided at all costs.” – LGA report.

The UK’s Local Government Association claims that skin-whitening creams can be as “toxic as paint strippers” and should be “avoided at all costs.”

The skin creams are popular in Asia Pacific countries like China, Malaysia, The Philippines and Thailand.
The creams “act like paint stripper and increase the risk of cancer,” claims the LGA.

The association, representing councils in England and Wales, says that criminals were exploiting a boom in the skin-whitening cream market, predicted to almost double in the next 10 years.

CNN reports that many skin-whitening products are banned in the UK due to harmful ingredients but recent seizures of banned products indicate they are “still being sold in a booming industry”.

Whilst many caucasians flock to tropical islands and sunny destinations to get their annual sun-tan and even purchase fake-tan creams to make them ‘darker’, the opposite is the case in many Asian countries where the pale skin is seen as ‘beautiful’. Many Asian cultures perceive a darker skin as that of poorer workers – farmers and people working outside.

Most of those products include the banned ingredient hydroquinon – a bleaching agent which is “the biological equivalent of paint stripper,” according to the LGA statement. It essentially removes the top layer of skin, increasing cancer risk and potentially causing liver and kidney damage.

Read about Stephanie’s toxic love affair with skin whitening creams HERE.

Mercury, another banned ingredient, can cause reduced resistance to bacterial and fungal infections, liver damage, anxiety, depression or psychosis, according to the World Health Organisation. Skin-whitening creams with natural or non-harmful ingredients are still sold legally but they are often expensive, driving up the demand for cheap and dangerous banned products.

To this day, most countries in Asia still have an unhealthy, consuming obsession with white skin. Skin-lightening products, from creams, soaps, and lotions, are commonplace on bedside tables and bathroom counters, despite reports finding that many of them contain toxic amounts of mercury.

The illegal creams and products are often sold at local markets, according to the LGA report, but end up on shelves at cosmetics stores and pharmacies as well.

Globally, the demand for whiteners is climbing, projected to reach US$31.2 billion by 2024, especially in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, according to market intelligence firm Global Industry Analysts.

The Asia-Pacific market is the most lucrative region, making up more than half of the global market – an estimated US$7.5 billion, out of a global $13.3 billion, according to Future Market Insights.

A 2017 study found that more than half of survey respondents in India had tried skin whiteners.

Read the LGA report HERE.

SOURCE: CNN

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Are you considering a medical procedure abroad? With Thaiger Medical you can research hospitals and doctors, choose a destination in Thailand or abroad, and book an appointment today.

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thailand

Economic ministers to meet next Monday for economic and tourism ‘Council of War’

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

Economic ministers to meet next Monday for economic and tourism ‘Council of War’ | The Thaiger

The council of economic ministers will meet next Monday, on October 7 in Bangkok, to discuss the current economic and tourism situation. Kobsak Pootrakool, the deputy secretary-general to the PM for political affairs, says the meeting will confront obstacles facing the country’s tourism industry.

“The ministers will also discuss the country’s export situation”.

The Nation reports that the Commerce Ministry will present the latest export report to the meeting as well as the measures to boost exports for the rest of 2019.

He added that the council wants to tackle all problems in the tourism sector, which is entering the high season. He said that all issues are up for discussion.

“The meeting will also focus on Thailand’s gross domestic product this year and meeting the target of 3%”.

The next council meetings, scheduled for October 16 and November 1, will discuss ways to help small and medium-sized enterprises survive the economic difficulties and “creative economy” issues.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Thailand

China gives Thai Princess Medal of Friendship in lavish Beijing ceremony

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

China gives Thai Princess Medal of Friendship in lavish Beijing ceremony | The Thaiger

Thailand’s HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has been awarded the Medal of Friendship from The People’s Republic of China, the highest medal offered to foreigners by China.

The presentation ceremony happened yesterday in Beijing in a lavish ceremony held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, before officials and other recipients of the award.

The award was given as part of China’s 70th anniversary celebrations which officially start tomorrow. Six foreigners, including the Thai princess, were awarded the Medal of Friendship, a gold and blue series of linked medallions, and represents the long-standing friendship between the people of China and the rest of the world.

Speaking in Chinese, the Princess said….

“All six of us are indeed friends of China and would like to give our service to the course of friendship and cooperation between our countries and the People’s Republic of China.”

“Our mutual aim is peace, happiness and success, not only for China and our countries but for the entire globalised world and humanity.”

จีนทูลเกล้าฯถวายเหรียญอิสริยาภรณ์แด่ กรมสมเด็จพระเทพรัตนราชสุดาฯ

วินาทีที่คนไทยปลื้มปิติ…จีนทูลเกล้าฯ ถวายเหรียญอิสริยาภรณ์แด่ กรมสมเด็จพระเทพรัตนราชสุดา ฯวันอาทิตย์ที่ ๒๙ กันยายน ๒๕๖๒เวลา ๐๙.๐๐ น.สี จิ้นผิง ประธานาธิบดีแห่งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน ถวายการต้อนรับ สมเด็จพระกนิษฐาธิราชเจ้า กรมสมเด็จพระเทพรัตนราชสุดา ฯ สยามบรมราชกุมารี ณ มหาศาลาประชาชน กรุงปักกิ่ง ในพิธีมอบเหรียญรางวัลเกียรติยศ เพื่อทูลเกล้าทูลกระหม่อม ถวายเหรียญอิสริยาภรณ์แห่งรัฐ เหรียญมิตรภาพ ในโอกาสสถาปนาสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีนครบ ๗๐ ปี.เหรียญอิสริยาภรณ์เหรียญมิตรภาพ เป็นรางวัลเกียรติยศสูงสุดสำหรับชาวต่างชาติที่รัฐบาลจีนมอบให้ อันหมายถึงว่า บุคคลที่ได้รับเหรียญนี้ได้กระทำคุณความดีอย่างสูงในด้านการทูตกับประเทศจีน.นอกจากนี้ ยังมีมิตรต่างชาติอีก ๕ ท่านที่ได้รับเหรียญรางวัลเกียรติยศนี้พร้อมกับสมเด็จพระกนิษฐาธิราชเจ้า กรมสมเด็จพระเทพรัตนราชสุดา ฯ สยามบรมราชกุมารี.ทั้งนี้ นายสี จิ้นผิง ประธานาธิบดีแห่งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน ลงนามเมื่อวันที่ ๑๗ กันยายนที่ผ่านมา อนุมัติการมอบรางวัลเหรียญเกียรติยศและตำแหน่งกิตติมศักดิ์ระดับชาติจีนแด่ ๔๒ บุคคล มีทั้งชาวจีนและชาวต่างชาติผู้กระทำคุณงามความดีอย่างสูง.ขอบคุณวีดิทัศน์.Web_China TV

Posted by เรารัก กรมสมเด็จพระเทพรัตน ฯ : Our Beloved Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on Saturday, 28 September 2019

China gives Thai Princess Medal of Friendship in lavish Beijing ceremony | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Thailand

Transport Minister pressures State Railway board to resign

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

Transport Minister pressures State Railway board to resign | The Thaiger

PHOTO: The Nation

Board members of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) are expected to tender their resignations to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob ‘soon’, according to sources to The Nation.

There has been speculation for some time that the members have been under pressure to resign, as the minister reportedly wants to reconstitute the board. Among many other issues, the Board is responsible for the mishandling of the 58 billion baht owed to Hong Kong’s Hopewell Holdings over a cancelled rail project dating back decades – an elevated railway from Bangkok city to Don Mueang airport.

The current board still has some key projects to handle. The ministry has set October 15 as the deadline for the consortium led by Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand group to sign a contract with the SRT to build the high-speed railway linking three major international airports – Don Muang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao.

The CP-led consortium had proposed the lowest price in the bid, but it would be deemed as abandoning the project if it failed to sign the contract with the SRT on that date, taking the project back to the first step.

SOURCE: The Nation

Transport Minister pressures State Railway board to resign | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob – The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 week ago

คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
ถ่ายทอดสดการออกรางวัลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 16 ก.ย.2562 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดการออกรางวัลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 16 ก.ย.2562
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน | The Thaiger
หนัง3 weeks ago

Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง” | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 weeks ago

ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้ | The Thaiger
บันเทิง4 weeks ago

อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย4 weeks ago

บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี” | The Thaiger
บันเทิง4 weeks ago

“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 month ago

คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป) | The Thaiger
คลิปข่าว1 month ago

ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)

Trending