Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves | The Thaiger

Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves
“Skin creams containing banned ingredients are very dangerous and could seriously damage your health, scar you for life and even kill you, so they should be avoided at all costs.” – LGA report.
The UK’s Local Government Association claims that skin-whitening creams can be as “toxic as paint strippers” and should be “avoided at all costs.”
The skin creams are popular in Asia Pacific countries like China, Malaysia, The Philippines and Thailand.
The creams “act like paint stripper and increase the risk of cancer,” claims the LGA.
The association, representing councils in England and Wales, says that criminals were exploiting a boom in the skin-whitening cream market, predicted to almost double in the next 10 years.
CNN reports that many skin-whitening products are banned in the UK due to harmful ingredients but recent seizures of banned products indicate they are “still being sold in a booming industry”.
Whilst many caucasians flock to tropical islands and sunny destinations to get their annual sun-tan and even purchase fake-tan creams to make them ‘darker’, the opposite is the case in many Asian countries where the pale skin is seen as ‘beautiful’. Many Asian cultures perceive a darker skin as that of poorer workers – farmers and people working outside.
Most of those products include the banned ingredient hydroquinon – a bleaching agent which is “the biological equivalent of paint stripper,” according to the LGA statement. It essentially removes the top layer of skin, increasing cancer risk and potentially causing liver and kidney damage.
Read about Stephanie’s toxic love affair with skin whitening creams HERE.
Mercury, another banned ingredient, can cause reduced resistance to bacterial and fungal infections, liver damage, anxiety, depression or psychosis, according to the World Health Organisation. Skin-whitening creams with natural or non-harmful ingredients are still sold legally but they are often expensive, driving up the demand for cheap and dangerous banned products.
To this day, most countries in Asia still have an unhealthy, consuming obsession with white skin. Skin-lightening products, from creams, soaps, and lotions, are commonplace on bedside tables and bathroom counters, despite reports finding that many of them contain toxic amounts of mercury.
The illegal creams and products are often sold at local markets, according to the LGA report, but end up on shelves at cosmetics stores and pharmacies as well.
Globally, the demand for whiteners is climbing, projected to reach US$31.2 billion by 2024, especially in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, according to market intelligence firm Global Industry Analysts.
The Asia-Pacific market is the most lucrative region, making up more than half of the global market – an estimated US$7.5 billion, out of a global $13.3 billion, according to Future Market Insights.
A 2017 study found that more than half of survey respondents in India had tried skin whiteners.
Read the LGA report HERE.
SOURCE: CNN
Economic ministers to meet next Monday for economic and tourism ‘Council of War’
The council of economic ministers will meet next Monday, on October 7 in Bangkok, to discuss the current economic and tourism situation. Kobsak Pootrakool, the deputy secretary-general to the PM for political affairs, says the meeting will confront obstacles facing the country’s tourism industry.
“The ministers will also discuss the country’s export situation”.
The Nation reports that the Commerce Ministry will present the latest export report to the meeting as well as the measures to boost exports for the rest of 2019.
He added that the council wants to tackle all problems in the tourism sector, which is entering the high season. He said that all issues are up for discussion.
“The meeting will also focus on Thailand’s gross domestic product this year and meeting the target of 3%”.
The next council meetings, scheduled for October 16 and November 1, will discuss ways to help small and medium-sized enterprises survive the economic difficulties and “creative economy” issues.
SOURCE: The Nation
China gives Thai Princess Medal of Friendship in lavish Beijing ceremony
Thailand’s HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has been awarded the Medal of Friendship from The People’s Republic of China, the highest medal offered to foreigners by China.
The presentation ceremony happened yesterday in Beijing in a lavish ceremony held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, before officials and other recipients of the award.
The award was given as part of China’s 70th anniversary celebrations which officially start tomorrow. Six foreigners, including the Thai princess, were awarded the Medal of Friendship, a gold and blue series of linked medallions, and represents the long-standing friendship between the people of China and the rest of the world.
Speaking in Chinese, the Princess said….
“All six of us are indeed friends of China and would like to give our service to the course of friendship and cooperation between our countries and the People’s Republic of China.”
“Our mutual aim is peace, happiness and success, not only for China and our countries but for the entire globalised world and humanity.”
จีนทูลเกล้าฯถวายเหรียญอิสริยาภรณ์แด่ กรมสมเด็จพระเทพรัตนราชสุดาฯ
วินาทีที่คนไทยปลื้มปิติ…จีนทูลเกล้าฯ ถวายเหรียญอิสริยาภรณ์แด่ กรมสมเด็จพระเทพรัตนราชสุดา ฯวันอาทิตย์ที่ ๒๙ กันยายน ๒๕๖๒เวลา ๐๙.๐๐ น.สี จิ้นผิง ประธานาธิบดีแห่งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน ถวายการต้อนรับ สมเด็จพระกนิษฐาธิราชเจ้า กรมสมเด็จพระเทพรัตนราชสุดา ฯ สยามบรมราชกุมารี ณ มหาศาลาประชาชน กรุงปักกิ่ง ในพิธีมอบเหรียญรางวัลเกียรติยศ เพื่อทูลเกล้าทูลกระหม่อม ถวายเหรียญอิสริยาภรณ์แห่งรัฐ เหรียญมิตรภาพ ในโอกาสสถาปนาสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีนครบ ๗๐ ปี.เหรียญอิสริยาภรณ์เหรียญมิตรภาพ เป็นรางวัลเกียรติยศสูงสุดสำหรับชาวต่างชาติที่รัฐบาลจีนมอบให้ อันหมายถึงว่า บุคคลที่ได้รับเหรียญนี้ได้กระทำคุณความดีอย่างสูงในด้านการทูตกับประเทศจีน.นอกจากนี้ ยังมีมิตรต่างชาติอีก ๕ ท่านที่ได้รับเหรียญรางวัลเกียรติยศนี้พร้อมกับสมเด็จพระกนิษฐาธิราชเจ้า กรมสมเด็จพระเทพรัตนราชสุดา ฯ สยามบรมราชกุมารี.ทั้งนี้ นายสี จิ้นผิง ประธานาธิบดีแห่งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน ลงนามเมื่อวันที่ ๑๗ กันยายนที่ผ่านมา อนุมัติการมอบรางวัลเหรียญเกียรติยศและตำแหน่งกิตติมศักดิ์ระดับชาติจีนแด่ ๔๒ บุคคล มีทั้งชาวจีนและชาวต่างชาติผู้กระทำคุณงามความดีอย่างสูง.ขอบคุณวีดิทัศน์.Web_China TV
Posted by เรารัก กรมสมเด็จพระเทพรัตน ฯ : Our Beloved Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on Saturday, 28 September 2019

Transport Minister pressures State Railway board to resign
PHOTO: The Nation
Board members of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) are expected to tender their resignations to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob ‘soon’, according to sources to The Nation.
There has been speculation for some time that the members have been under pressure to resign, as the minister reportedly wants to reconstitute the board. Among many other issues, the Board is responsible for the mishandling of the 58 billion baht owed to Hong Kong’s Hopewell Holdings over a cancelled rail project dating back decades – an elevated railway from Bangkok city to Don Mueang airport.
The current board still has some key projects to handle. The ministry has set October 15 as the deadline for the consortium led by Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand group to sign a contract with the SRT to build the high-speed railway linking three major international airports – Don Muang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao.
The CP-led consortium had proposed the lowest price in the bid, but it would be deemed as abandoning the project if it failed to sign the contract with the SRT on that date, taking the project back to the first step.
SOURCE: The Nation
SOURCE: The Nation

PHOTO: Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob – The Nation
