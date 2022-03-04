Connect with us

Thailand

Tourism officials recommend that tourists be allowed to enter without registering for Thailand Pass

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Tourism officials are urging the government to allow tourists to enter the country without registering for a Thailand Pass. Officials have requested that the requirement be lifted in the next phase of easing restrictions, but no proposal for the government has been drafted.

Travellers entering the country through the Test & Go and Sandbox scheme must register for entry using the Thailand Pass system. Once approved, which can take a week, travellers will have a QR code that will be scanned when entering the country.

Authorities from Thailand’s Board of Trade and Tourism Authority of Thailand, along with more than 100 representatives from the tourism industry in Krabi, Phang Nga, and Phuket, joined a meeting to discuss the “Next Normal” of Thailand tourism. At the meeting, some recommended ending the Thailand Pass registration. It was also recommended that travellers still undergo an RT-PCR test 72 hours before departure as well as present proof of vaccination before boarding the flight.

The Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce Sanan Angubolkul shared that Thailand was still a popular destination both for travel and trade. Even if tourism is affected by the situation in Ukraine, there were still potential tourists from India and Saudi Arabia with direct flights now available to and from the two countries.

The Deputy Manager of TAT’s Domestic Marketing, Thapanee Kiatpaiboon, added that Thailand was expected to have 10 million foreign tourists and gain 1.28 billion baht, even with the spread of Omicron. He added that there are plans to boost Thailand’s tourism with a focus on drawing in wealthy foreigners.

SOURCE: Thai News Agency

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    palooka
    2022-03-04 16:51
    May as well open up there is probably more covid in Thailand than out of it.
    image
    vlad
    2022-03-04 17:01
    Stop worrying the Saudis will be flooding in soon a TAT spokesman confirmed 1.5 million have booked this Month.
    image
    Fundok
    2022-03-04 18:03
    2 hours ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: Plans to boost... Out of touch with reality, as usual. Nothing wrong with planning, but planning to build a dream castle in the sky?
    image
    yasar
    2022-03-04 18:04
    very good decision
    image
    harry1
    2022-03-04 18:39
    thai pass and slow is the biggest obstacle to tourist coming,100s of thousands had cancel holidays at their own expense,because of embassy slow response if indeed they do respond
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

