Thailand News Today | Thailand calm over Omicron variant, Crackdown on Human trafficking | Nov 30

Jett goes through all the main headlines in Thailand that include: Thailand makes adjustments to deal with the Omicron Covid variant, the country cracks down on human trafficking, and the first foreign film to be shot in Thailand since the pandemic. Details on these stories and many more coming right up.

